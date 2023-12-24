End of year seriesColumnist Arjan Schouten argues that Nyck de Vries' early Formula 1 exit is proof that the premier class of motorsport is still an extremely opportunistic circus with a chronic lack of patience. “Many Dutch followers have joined as Max fans, but there is really nothing normal about that success story.”
Arjan Schouten
Latest update:
24-12-23, 19:12
