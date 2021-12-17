Bank branches will be open at special times at the end of the year. According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), on Christmas Eve, Friday (24), bank branches open to serve the public at special times.

The last business day of the year for customer service, with normal business hours for carrying out all banking operations requested by customers, will be December 30 (Thursday). On December 31st (Friday), financial institutions do not open for service.

It is important to remember that bank branches do not work on official holidays, whether municipal, state or federal. Thus, the banks will not work on Christmas (25) and Universal Confraternização (1st).

The population will be able to use electronic means of banking services, such as mobile and internet banking, ATMs, telephone banking and correspondents to carry out financial transactions.

Payments and consumption bills (such as water, energy, telephone, etc.) overdue on holiday may be paid free of charge on the following business day. Normally, the taxes are already with the dates adjusted to the calendar of holidays, whether federal, state or municipal.

“Even during holidays, digital channels and ATMs are available and offer practically all financial transactions in the banking system”, emphasizes the deputy director of Services at Febraban, Walter Tadeu de Faria.

Customers can also schedule payments on their consumption bills or pay them (those with a bar code) at the ATMs themselves. On the other hand, bank slips from customers registered as electronic drawees can be scheduled or paid through the DDA (Authorized Direct Debit).

