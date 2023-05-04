The end of Title 42, a health regulation that allowed migrants to be blocked and expelled, will generate “chaos” in the immigration situation on the border between the United States and Mexico, Republicans warned of the United States Congress.

The expiration of this rule as of May 11 fears an increase in migrant crossings between the two countries. Senator Lindsey Graham affirmed that “the United States is under siege” and estimates that the end of Title 42 will double the influx of migrants from Mexico and that the border police will be overwhelmed.

Graham and other Republican senators urged Democratic President Joe Biden to keep Title 42despite the fact that the government will lift the anti-covid measures and end the requirement to vaccinate arriving foreigners.

Title 42 was activated in 2020 by the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump in the name of the fight against the pandemic and his successor, Joe Biden, extended its validity.

The imminent lifting of the device has led the government to announce the dispatch of an additional 1,500 soldiers to the border with Mexico to support the 2,500 soldiers already helping the border police.

However, Title 42 will be replaced by Title 8which allows all migrants who do not have an authorization to enter to be expelled and will penalize them with a re-entry ban of at least five years if they try again, as well as possible criminal proceedings.

Senator Graham predicted that in the next 90 days, 900,000 to 1.1 million migrants will cross the border, putting further pressure on President Joe Biden’s immigration policy.

Immigration policy is one of the most sensitive and controversial issues on the president’s agenda, and the end of Title 42 will undoubtedly bring serious consequences.

Republicans aren’t the only ones who have raised concerns, as some Democrats have also criticized the government’s decision to lift Title 42.

The Democratic representative of New Mexico, Xochitl Torres Small, declared that “this is not the right time to lift Title 42”, since the pandemic has not yet been controlled.

The immigration situation on the border with Mexico is an issue that requires comprehensive solutions and consensus to guarantee the security and human rights of migrants.

Repealing Title 42 will undoubtedly create “chaos” and a “nightmare” at the border, but it is also important to guarantee people’s right to seek a better life.