End of the year is a time of good resolutions and the Barça has one to fulfill this afternoon before him Eibar at Camp Nou (7:15 p.m. Movistar LaLiga) in a match where you will not be able to count on Messi, who extended his vacation with the coach’s permission despite the club claiming ankle discomfort as a late excuse to say the least. That, in case an excuse is needed (follow the game live on As.com).

Visit the Camp Nou Eibar, which in theory is the perfect guest for the team of Koeman can go to eat the grapes with some satisfaction and confirming the trend that he noted in Valladolid. The armorer team has never beaten Barça, they have only drawn one draw in twelve games, and they arrive with doubts and a point from the relegation zone.

However, this Barcelona has already shown that it is unpredictable previously and that the growth process of this team is very similar to a roller coaster. That Messi is not, in addition, offers a light of hope to those of Mendilibar, that when they see the ’10’ blaugrana they see the worst of their nightmares. It is not for less because Leo has scored a whopping 20 goals in 11 games for the Basque team. With Messi on the field, it is not an exaggeration to say that Eibar comes out to play losing 2-0. If it is about finding hopeful arguments, neither will Luis Suárez, who after Messi is the player who has pierced the goal of the gunsmith team the most.

Eibar arrives after losing to Madrid at home in a duel in which for moments he looked into the eyes of the whites and fell in the field of Alaves in a game that was a hard blow for Mendilibar’s team.

On the Blaugrana side, the doubt remains whether it maintains the system of the three centrals that gave such a good result in Valladolid or returns to a more traditional scheme in the absence of Messi, how well he mixed in Zorrilla with Pedri. Without Leo it must be Griezmann’s time.