From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/22/2023 – 17:47

Mercado Livre has 850 open opportunities for the logistics team. Of the 7,000 vacancies announced in October, not all were filled, and the company is looking to increase the team in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas sales.

Temporary work opportunities are concentrated in entry-level positions, such as logistical assistants, and are distributed across the platform’s operations located in four states: São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Santa Catarina. Information about vacancies and requirements for each position can be found at Company Websiteas well as on the pages of Mercado Livre’s recruitment partners across the country.

Some of the temporary employees have the opportunity to join new direct vacancies scheduled for 2024. According to Hugo Pizzatto, senior manager of Talent Acquisition at Mercado Livre in Brazil, strengthening teams is a demand to meet the greater volume of sales in e-commerce this year. period, especially with Black Friday.

“This reinforcement is necessary to maintain the pace, fast delivery, quality of services and excellence throughout the purchasing journey. In addition to ensuring user experience, we create opportunities and generate positive impact,” he explains.