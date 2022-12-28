Today Mexico needs us. Another year is coming to an end and it is time to think about how far we have come, but mainly in what we have ahead of us: the challenges, the objectives, the goals to be met to seek the benefit of all. On this occasion I address my writing to all those who represent the interests of the people from local and federal administrations, to ask them always put mexicans firstthat they do not forget the fight for the common well-being and to build a better society, to make Mexico a country with social justice and Mexicans a population with full access to their rights: education, health, food, decent housing and good work paid.

Times of meetings and disagreements are coming, of ballot boxes, campaigns and votes, where selfishness and personal interests must be put aside to seek the same objective: a country with the rule of law, without violence or discrimination, with gender equity, with equality and opportunities for all its members, a place where our children can play and grow up happily and fully.

The bet is not easy at all and requires the joint work of those who lead and move the nation, each from their trenches and with values ​​that go far beyond the color of a political party. Let’s remember that life is cyclical, and whoever is the government today will be the opposition tomorrow. That is why the ideals of a fairer society are the ones that should guide the common goals to achieve it, with honesty, efficiency, integrity, respect and effort.

Well-being cannot continue to be an unfulfilled wish every year for millions of Mexican families who subsist in poverty, who do not have food to put on their table and who, nevertheless, struggle every day to get ahead. It is not enough to boast of achievements or advances when there is still so much to do and so much to help.

These are the figures that cannot be forgotten if we really want to grow as a country and close inequality gaps: according to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), as of the third quarter of 2022, 53.2% of the rural population lives in working poverty (when labor income is not enough to feed all members of a household), as well as 36% of the urban population.

In addition, the average labor income of workers nationwide is 6,367.66 pesos per month and for informal workers (who are the majority in the country) the average monthly income is 4,444.86 pesos. In addition, 35.7 million people do not have access to social security, 28.6 million have a social deprivation due to access to nutritious and quality food, 23.5 million people have an educational gap and 21.9 million people live with an income below the income line. extreme poverty, according to Coneval figures for 2020.

Dear representatives of the people: it is time to build, to lift up the country, not to plunge it into differences, pretexts, guilt and incriminations. Mexico can be a better country in all areas, but it requires dedication, effort and the example of all its representatives so that citizens have the necessary tools to get ahead.

We recommend you read:

One step away from 2023, I invite you to reflect, but above all to work together, from the government, private initiative and civil society, for what we love: our country and our people. Let’s not forget that we all need everyone.