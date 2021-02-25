A.hen Mary Shelley began work on her third novel in 1824, she was 27 years old and a successful and famous author thanks to her debut novel, Frankenstein, which had appeared six years earlier. The English Opera House in London even brought the story of Frankenstein and his monster onto the stage in 1823, announced as a “romance of special interest”. Back then, London was an incomparable metropolis, the only city in Europe with a population of more than a million. On page 372 of Shelley’s third novel, there are about a thousand Londoners left. All the others, men, women, children, the author had let die in the course of her book.

Apparently people didn’t like reading that sort of thing back then. The book about a global pandemic that gradually killed all humanity – the last thousand Londoners should fare no better – was Shelley’s greatest failure. The reviews were devastating and the readership so low that “Verney or The Last Man” was not reprinted for more than a century.

It was not until 1965, when Hiroshima and the steadily escalating Cold War had aroused interest in doomsday scenarios and dystopian novels, that the book was rediscovered without ever becoming as well known as “Frankenstein”. The first German edition did not appear until 1982 and was not only heavily criticized for its extensive cuts. Now Irina Philippi has re-translated Mary Shelley’s “The Last Man” for Reclam Verlag, unabridged. A book premiere, so to speak, after almost two hundred years.

A monster with the fate of a woman

In her debut, which Mary Shelley wrote in Lord Byron’s villa on Lake Geneva in 1816, while Byron’s personal physician Polidori wrote the first vampire tale in literary history, Mary Shelley gave the creature access to its own emotional world and ideas of social conditions by reading it teaches. The lonely monster observes the simple family life in a poor farmhouse and reads – Plutarch, Goethe’s “Werther” and Milton’s “Paradise Lost”.

Mary Shelley’s own socialization should not have been much different. The author gave the supposed monster a woman’s fate: observe, listen, read. Cultivate a beautiful soul in silence and hope that someone will notice. In the foreword to the revised edition of “Frankenstein” from 1831, she recalls the days on Lake Geneva: “The conversations between Shelley and Byron, during which I was a devoted but almost completely silent listener, were numerous and lasted a long time.”



Her husband Percy Shelley dies in 1822, and two years later Lord Byron, the admired, scandal-ridden friend, dies. Her mother, famous suffragette Mary Wollstonecraft, died eleven days after her daughter was born. Only one of Mary Shelley’s children survived the first few years. She became a widow at the age of just under twenty-five and remained unmarried until her death. The great men that had existed in her life were gone. She listened less and wrote more.