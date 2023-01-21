End of the world in 2023. The prophecy

End of the world in 2023? Let’s see what the famous Nostradamus says, who does not foresee anything good for 2023. According to interpreters and enthusiasts, the clairvoyant, astrologer and pharmacist who lived around 1500 would have stated that the coming year will be marked by a series of upheavals in the world order, including the death of an important leader and even a world war.

Despite supporters of this prophecy attribute to the prophet the prediction of historical events such as the French revolution, the rise of Hitler and the attacks of 11 September 2001. In reality, no one has ever really demonstrated that they can derive reliable data from Nostradamus’ quatrains for predicting the future.

Among other things, as Massimo Polidoro, writer, scientific popularizer and national secretary of Cicap (Italian Committee for the control of claims on pseudosciences) explains: «Nostradamus he never really predicted any future events. The only three times in which a precise date is indicated, it was blatantly wrong», reads www.ilmessaggero.it. For sci-fi fans, however, there is material online about predictions for 2023. Here is a list.

