The warning triangle has had its day on Spain’s motorways – 2026 forever. © Mario Hösel/Imago

Warning triangles are no longer mandatory on Spain’s motorways and expressways. What to do in the event of breakdowns or accidents?

Madrid – Warning triangles are no longer mandatory on motorways and expressways in Spain with the introduction of regulation MOV 2023/15 of the Spanish General Directorate for Road Transport, DGT for short, since July 1, 2023. But be careful, the end of the warning triangle does not apply to side roads. Warning triangles must still be set up here to signal other road users that a vehicle has broken down due to a breakdown or an accident. With the end of the warning triangle on motorways, and this should also be the purpose of the measure, drivers are no longer exposed to the risk of being run over when entering the lane of motorways or expressways, i.e. on roads on which vehicles are traveling at high speed . Spain’s roads and traffic rules are a real challenge for some tourists or residents anyway.

Alternative to the warning triangle on Spain’s motorways: what to do in the event of a breakdown or accident

Now that the warning triangle on Spain’s motorways (autopista) and expressways (autovia) has had its day, the question of an alternative arises. What is to be done from now on in the event of a breakdown (averia) or an accident (accidente)? In order to dispel any doubts, the Guardia Civil has published a video on Twitter in which they explain in broad terms how to behave. Which brings us to the V16 LED warning light.

The alternative to the warning triangle is the V16 LED warning light, as reported by costanachrichten.com. From January 1, 2026 this will be mandatory. However, the Spanish transport minister has indicated that this date could be brought forward, at least in the event of accidents or breakdowns on motorways and expressways. So if you have a breakdown or an accident, according to the Guardia Civil, if you have a V16 LED warning light, you can attach it to the roof on the driver’s side without getting out of the vehicle and only have to roll down the window. If there is a safe place nearby – in most cases this is behind a crash barrier – go to it and then call roadside assistance. Important: before leaving the vehicle, the driver and passengers must put on a high-visibility vest. If this is not done, a penalty of 200 euros is due. If the vehicle is in a dangerous spot, the Guardia Civil must be called on 062.

Outside of Spain’s motorways and expressways: the warning triangle will remain mandatory until 2026

If the breakdown or accident occurs outside of a motorway or expressway, carrying and setting up a warning triangle is still mandatory in Spain. On a conventional road outside a town with oncoming traffic (carretera de doble sentido), the following applies: set up a warning triangle in front of and one behind the car at a minimum distance of 50 meters (about 50 steps). The triangle should be visible to other road users from a distance of at least 100 meters. If the visibility is not good, for example because there is a curve or an incline, the distance should be increased.

On a street within a town, a so-called calle, only a warning triangle has to be set up behind the vehicle. As with the “carretera de doble sentido”, it should also be 50 meters away from the vehicle and, if possible, clearly visible from 100 meters away. The new regulation MOV 2023/15 of the General Directorate of Road Traffic will be valid in Spain until January 1, 2026. Then – maybe there will already be the one from her EU wanted digital driving license – it will be mandatory to carry the V16 LED warning light in the vehicle and the warning triangle will finally be replaced. The V16 warning light must be equipped with GPS in order to be able to send the exact location of the broken down vehicle to the DGT in real time.