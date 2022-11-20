Released in 2010, “The walking dead” has gone through more than one up and down throughout its history. The series, based on Robert Kirkman’s zombie comic, is set to leave television. The franchise, which itself will continue in the form of numerous spin-offs, is preparing to close its main plot.

The latest season of “TWD” has focused on the survivors led by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), as they struggle to overcome the authoritarian nightmare of The Commonwealth.

Viewers are ready to see the fate of Eugene Porter, who awaits sentencing for the murder of Sebastian Milton. Aaron, Jerry, Lydia and Elijah are close to Oceanside, and Daryl and his allies will fight to retake Alexandria.

Release date of “The walking dead” 11×24

Season 11 of “The walking dead” began on August 22, 2021 and will end its run on television on November 20, 2022.

Trailer of “The walking dead” 11, chapter 24

Where to watch the season finale of “The Walking Dead”?

The final episode of “The walking dead”, as well as the rest of the episodes, are available on Star Plus. These are the prices to access streaming:

Star+ monthly for S/ 37.90

Annual Star+ for S/ 379.90

Who will survive in the final chapter of “The walking dead”? Photo: AMC

Opening hours of “The walking dead” 11, chapter 24 in Peru and the rest of Latin America

The final chapter of “The walking dead” It will arrive on AMC on Sunday, November 20 and on Star Plus Latin America on the same day. Check the schedule by country below:

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Peru: 9.00 pm

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: Monday 21 at midnight

Chile: Monday 21 at midnight

Daryl and Carol in “The walking dead” Photo: AMC

How long will the final chapter of “The Walking Dead” last?

Under the title “Rest in peace”AMC announced that the final episode of “The walking dead” It will be the longest in the show’s history. With a total duration of 90 minutesfans will have the opportunity to see the full conclusion of the zombie plot.