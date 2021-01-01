The joint United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission has expired in Sudan’s Darfur region. Many see this with concern.

NAIROBI taz | For the Darfur region in Western Sudan, the new year began without the joint peace mission of the United Nations and the African Union. Unamid was created in 2007 to bring stability to the war-torn region while peace talks were taking place on a final solution. After 13 years of presence, the Sudanese interim government is now responsible for security and peace in the still troubled region.

In many places in Darfur the population demonstrated against the withdrawal of Unamid. Residents fear that they are now even more vulnerable to violence despite the peace agreement. It’s the order of the day: just last week, 15 people died in a conflict between two population groups over water resources.

Also Amnesty International expressed great concern over the withdrawal in a report in early December. The human rights organization counted at least 70 deaths in clashes between ethnic groups in three areas of Darfur between July and September. These areas were already under the control of Sudanese security forces.

The Sudanese government, made up of civilians and the military after the overthrow of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019, called for Unamid to withdraw after negotiating a peace deal with a coalition of rebel groups in different parts of the country. The largest rebel group in Darfur, however, did not sign. This wing of the Sudanese Liberation Army (SLM) under the leadership of Abdul Wahid al-Nur does not want to participate until the government disarms the Arab militias in Darfur. There are still reports that the so-called Janjaweed on horses, camels and motorcycles attack villages with non-Arab residents.

Suspicion of the Sudanese security forces

The civil war in Darfur began in 2003 with the uprising of non-Arab rebels against the government in the capital Khartoum. They felt neglected by central authorities. Bashir mainly used the Janjaweed militia to suppress the uprising. There were widespread atrocities. At least 300,000 people were killed and more than 2.5 million displaced.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague charged Bashir with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur more than 10 years ago. He is currently in prison in Khartoum for corruption. As part of the peace agreement, the government is in talks with the ICC about the establishment of a possible special war crimes tribunal to hold Bashir and others accountable.

Many people in Darfur have great distrust of the Sudanese security forces because part of them, the RSF (Rapid Support Forces), emerged from the Janjaweed. Although the RSF is part of the army, it regularly acts autonomously under the leadership of the feared Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hametti, who was also the leader of the Arab militia in Darfur.

Violence in the region often involves land ownership. Displaced farmers, mostly non-Arab farmers, now that a peace treaty is in place, want to return to their fields that others have taken possession of over the past 17 years. This sometimes leads to fatal confrontations. In addition, farmers regularly come into conflict with Arab pastoralists over pastureland and water sources.