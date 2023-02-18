Home page politics

According to Mark Milley, the “battle of attrition” in Ukraine is futile for both sides. The US general is therefore urging negotiations.

Brussels/Washington – For US Chief of Staff Mark Milley there can be no winner in the Ukraine war. On the one hand, as of February 2023, it was “practically impossible” for Russia under Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to achieve its military goals. On the other hand, Ukraine is not capable of “just throwing the Russians out like that,” Milley said Financial Times.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it would be exceptionally difficult. It would require the collapse of the Russian military,” the US top soldier said. Milley said of the battle for Bachmut on Tuesday (February 14) in Brussels: “I would describe it as a very big battle of attrition with very high losses, especially on the Russian side.”

US general sees no “significant” signs of new Russian Kiev offensive

According to Milley, the Ukrainians are currently holding the fort, while the Wagner group in particular is attacking on the Russian side. “There are no sophisticated maneuvers here. It’s frontal attacks, waves of attacks, lots of artillery, with extremely high casualties in that area,” he said. How long this will go on is difficult to say. It’s been like this for weeks now.

When asked if Russia could try again to take the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, Milley declined to give a definitive answer. However, there is always a potential danger from drones and missiles, for example. Kiev had been an important target from the beginning of the war. “But at the moment we are not seeing any significant signs and warnings.”

“Strictly dosed” arms deliveries could force Ukraine to cease fire

As the war ‘anniversaries’ approach, observers are estimating that the West could push for a ceasefire, possibly as early as the second half of this year. The reason is the assumption that the arms deliveries will continue to be “strictly dosed” – which only prolongs the fighting. In addition, Ukraine lacks soldiers.

Weapons deliveries to Kiev will probably also be up for debate at the current Munich Security Conference (Siko), so there is movement on the subject. Milley, at least, sees peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as the only way to resolve the Ukraine conflict – but nothing of the sort on the horizon. Both sides are currently not willing to negotiate. (frs)