President Zelenskyj has signaled his willingness to talk to Putin about a solution to the war in Ukraine. Russia has so far hesitated.

Moscow – President Volodymyr Zelensky is probably ready to go straight to Wladimir Putin to negotiate. After more than two years Ukraine Wargrueling fighting for minimal frontline shifts and a tired civilian population, Ukraine seems ready for diplomacy – even if it means losing territory to Russia.

Until now, Selenskyj had insisted on a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. But the Sound is currently changing“We will talk to those who decide everything in Russia,” said Zelensky. With political support from its allies, Ukraine could end the hot phase of the conflict by the end of 2024. “We don’t have to recapture all the territories. I think that can be achieved with the help of diplomacy.”

China could help with a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is currently in Beijing to bring Ukrainian and Chinese positions closer together for a diplomatic solution to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. He is trying to coordinate his own peace plan with the diplomatic solution to the conflict offered by Beijing. He had named direct talks with Moscow as a goal. China is considered Russia’s most important ally and will, according to AFP a great influence on decisions in Moscow.

Kuleba also confirmed that Kiev is interested in talks with Moscow. Zelensky praised China for keeping the promise of head of state and party leader Xi Jinping not to supply weapons to Russia. He is waiting for Kuleba’s return for further information. “There is a clear signal that China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” said Zelensky.

According to Putin, Ukraine should give up NATO membership and eastern territories for peace

Russia has loudly rejected Kiev’s willingness to talk about peace. dpa received with skepticism and wants to continue to fully implement its war aims. “Whether through the military special operation or through negotiations – we have no alternative to achieving our goals. And we will achieve them in any case,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He viewed Kiev’s attempts to push for a diplomatic solution through Beijing as an emergency for Ukraine.

Putin’s war aims were to ensure that Ukraine renounces its accession to the NATO and several areas in the east and southeast of the country. He is demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia. In addition, Moscow is insisting on the demand for a “de-Nazification of Ukraine”, by which the Kremlin probably means the installation of a government in Kiev that is dependent on Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov sees “Ukraine in trouble”

Peskov said that the details of the offer were unclear to him so far. But it was obvious that the Ukrainian leadership was in trouble. “Sooner or later – perhaps not as quickly as we hoped – the number of people who will try to look soberly at what is happening will increase.”

Zelensky is currently trying to make diplomatic gains in view of the upcoming US elections and to quickly hold a second Ukraine summit. It is still unclear what will happen to Ukraine if Donald Trump is elected for a second term. An attempt by Zelensky last Sunday to gauge Trump’s mood by telephone was not very successful. In any case, people close to Zelensky are saying, not very reassuringly, that Trump apparently does not have any “Ukraine plan” at present. (lm/dpa/afp)