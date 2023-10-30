Home page politics

Russia shows itself ready for negotiations in the Ukraine war. At the same time, Defense Minister Shoigu draws the West’s attention to nuclear dangers.

Moscow – Clear threat from Moscow: The War in Ukraine According to the Kremlin, this could also expand. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has accused the West of constantly wanting to escalate the conflict. There is a risk of a direct military clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences, Shoigu warned at a military forum in China. However, in order to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war, certain conditions would have to be met.

War in Ukraine: Russia warns of escalation – and gives the West negotiating conditions

Shoigu emphasized that, among other things, it is important to ensure equal relations between all nuclear powers in the UN Security Council. “If the necessary conditions are created, we are ready for political talks – both on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict and on coexistence with the West,” Shoigu said, according to the Russian news agency tass.ru. However, Shoigu does not see these conditions as yet being met.

“Fruitful negotiations in this area are unlikely unless the West changes its policy aimed at strategically defeating Russia,” Shoigu said. The minister also threw the NATOCountries suggested they were encouraging an arms race in the Asia-Pacific by increasing their military presence and the frequency and scope of military exercises there. US forces would use information exchanges with Tokyo and Seoul about missile launches to deter Russia and China, Shoigu said.

End of the Ukraine War? Shoigu names conditions – Lukashenko aims for peace talks with Putin

If Russia actually holds out the prospect of negotiations, this could provide diplomatic avenues for an end to the Ukraine wars pave. The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko also seems to be interested in peace talks in the Ukraine war.

According to Lukashenko, Russia and Ukraine are stuck in a military stalemate and must negotiate. “There are enough problems on both sides,” and everything is “seriously deadlocked: no one can do anything and substantially strengthen their position,” he said in a video interview on the state news agency’s website Belta in Minsk: “We have to sit down at the negotiating table.” During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Minsk, President Lukashenko announced that he intended to have a telephone conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister in a few days Russian President Vladimir Putin respectively.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war – Putin and Zelenskyj have so far shown limited willingness

Since the beginning of the war, there have been efforts to get Russia to the negotiating table. Russian President Putin has so far only confirmed his willingness to negotiate and called on the USA to pressure Ukraine to negotiate. The The Ukrainian side was only partially open to talks with Russia.

Zelensky was particularly willing to take part in discussions when it came to the annexed Crimean peninsula. However, according to security experts, Zelensky only sees a negotiated solution for Crimea after the Russian army has left the peninsula. The annexed Crimea, along with Bakhmut and Akivka, is now one of the most heavily contested places in the Ukrainian war. The liberation of Crimea is seen as the main goal of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. (bohy)