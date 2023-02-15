FromMark Stoffers close

Many experts believe that Vladimir Putin failed in the Ukraine war. The Kremlin chief’s bloodhound, on the other hand, expects a successful end to the war.

Munich – When will the Ukraine war end? In any case, if Ramzan Kadyrov has his way, the Russian “special operation” in Ukraine does not seem to end with negotiations. At least not at the moment. Because Vladimir Putin’s bloodhound sees progress in the invasion. “I believe that by the end of the year we will be 100 percent able to fulfill the task set for us today,” said Kadyrov, who also threatened Germany and “panda bear” Scholz, in an interview with Russian state broadcaster Rossiya-1.

“We will take Odessa, Kharkiv and Kiev,” Kadyrov declared confidently, adding. “We’re slowly making progress.” Russia has the power to take Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, second-largest city, Kharkiv, and main port, Odessa.

End of the Ukraine war: Putin’s bloodhound Kadyrov strictly rejects negotiations with the Zelenskyi government

Statements like these by Kadyrov may make an end to the Ukraine war seem a long way off. While Ukraine is at war, is pursuing a new mining strategy and the pressure for the feared major offensive to succeed is great, since according to a military expert Putin “needs a victory”, Putin’s bloodhound strictly rejects negotiations with the Zelenskyi government in Kiev.

In his view, it would be wrong to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the war in Ukraine. “If we sit down at the negotiating table with Zelenskyy, yes, I think that’s wrong.”

End of the Ukraine war: Kadyrov believes in victory – experts do not share the assessment of Putin’s bloodhound

Kadyrov apparently still believes in a victory for Russia: “We are showing results that the West, the NATO states and the EU do not even dare to dream of.” Meanwhile, experts were rather skeptical. For them, Putin’s army is in an awkward position in the Ukraine war.

Political scientist Francis Fukuyama, for example, believes that “Putin’s defeat is at most a matter of time.” While former US General David Petraeus believes that an end to the Ukraine war could become a reality when Russia’s battlefield and home front losses are “unsustainable”. Meanwhile, another ex-US general firmly believes that Crimea holds the “key” to defeating Vladimir Putin and Russia in the Ukraine war. Assessments of the end of the Ukraine war that Putin’s bloodhound Kadyrov doesn’t like to hear or completely ignores. (mst)