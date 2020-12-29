If Trump had been re-elected, our US correspondent would have asked for a transfer. It brought her a lot of clicks and was a lot of nerves.

In the past few months I have thought a lot about whether I should expect another term from Trump as a correspondent. He brought me the highest click rates. And I’ve written more than ever in my journalistic life. But it was devastating: a leader with authoritarian tendencies, an extremely fragile democracy.

A hell of a lot can happen until January 20th. Donald Trump can pardon other accomplices, move donations to private accounts and let crises escalate.

But then the day comes when the orange nightmare is over. Trump, followed by the Barbies and Kens from his clan, who have remained loyal to him to the end, must go. This also stops the constant hate speech from the White House, which dominated my everyday life for four years. Instead of insults and insults, tones will come back that have more to do with decency, diplomacy and facts. And new politicians will come to the helm: women and men, brown, white and black. People who look as diverse as the country’s population.

If Trump had been re-elected, I would ask for a transfer. Instead, I can now cancel the Trump Twitter account. I hope the millions of new activists who woke up under Trump and put reform on the agenda remain active under Joe Biden. If that works, the next few years in the USA will be exciting.