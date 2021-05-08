This coming Sunday, May 9, the state of alarm that has been used so far to apply restrictions to control COVID-19 ends, such as perimeter closures, curfew, capacity or opening hours of hotels and shops. It will be from then on when the Interterritorial Council and the autonomous communities will have the power to decide what to do.

In these last days Each of them is working on their plan to contain the virus for next week and beyond, so that little by little they will announce which measures will be maintained and which ones will not. One of those that is being valued to continue having, as far as mobility is concerned, is that of the perimeter closures.

Some have already advanced that they will remove everything, others that are thinking about it, and others that will try to maintain it with the approval of the courts. Although it will be the Supreme Court that will finally pass judgment, these are the intentions of each autonomous community.

Andalusia

All you have decided is that will not keep the curfew. At the moment he is evaluating and analyzing how to decree isolations and perimeter closures in homes or by health areas depending on their incidence.

Aragon

If it does so by decree law and it is ratified by the regional Parliament, You may continue to maintain the perimeter confinements and the limitations of schedules and capacity. What is outside its jurisdiction is a curfew or a lockdown at the regional level. It will relax the restrictions in areas not confined perimeter.

Asturias

Has already decided extend the closing hours of the hotel business until 1:00 a.m., while that of the bars is maintained, and the limit of people at tables will also be increased from four to six. Nightlife will remain closed.

Balearics

You have already made some decisions. The curfew is maintained from 23 to 6 hours until May 23, as well as passenger controls at ports and airports. Meetings of more than six people are prohibited, regardless of the space or whether it is exterior or interior. Indoors, it is limited to a maximum of two coexistence centers. Places of worship and celebrations, at 50% capacity.

Canary Islands

Pretend to have the control of capacity, mobility limits, entries through ports and airports, and will require negative PCR.

Cantabria

Revilla, its president, has already confirmed that the community remains “misguided”, but the closure of the interior of the hotel business is maintained for another 14 days. It is being studied that there is a perimeter closure of municipalities and curfews, but in principle the perimeter confinement of the region is lifted.

Catalonia

He has also announced that the curfew is lifted and the perimeter closure. The hotel business will be able to serve customers until 11 pm. Strengthening the measures based on the evolution of the pandemic in the community is not ruled out.

Castilla la Mancha

It will lift the perimeter closure, but it will maintain measures such as curfew. You must still sign a decree where it is posted.

Castile and Leon

No curfew or perimeter closure. It will only create a kind of traffic light with recommendations, such as the closure of the hotel business depending on the incidence. It has manifested itself for not having its own legal instruments and calls for a new public health law.

Valencian Community

He has not announced what he will do yet, but It is assumed that the perimeter closure will end, and work is being done so that the curfew does not wane completely. Its intention is a slow and progressive de-escalation.

Estremadura

Among its measurements as of Sunday it consists the reduction of capacity of 50% inside the hotel industry and 85% in terraces, as well as 50% in closed places of worship, as stated in the already approved System of Measurements and Capacity. Parks and recreational areas may be at 100% and the rest of the capacity in gyms, hotels or theaters at 75%.

Galicia

After the Consello de Saúde, the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, has announced the relaxation of measures that the autonomous community will have in force with the fall of the state of alarm next Sunday, May 9. The Galician region will remove your perimeter closures, allowing the entry of tourists to the community -even from Portugal-, although with intense controls in case they come from areas with high incidence. In fact, the president indicated that those old people will have to sign up so that an anticovid test is carried out, less those who present the vaccination card.

What’s more, the curfew will also be removed. It will do so from Saturday, delaying the restriction until 00:00 as Feijóo has described it as “illogical” to make people enter their homes for an hour. Besides, also the hours of the hospitality industry are extended and meetings with non-partners They will not be allowed past 1 a.m.

Madrid’s community

It does not intend to make a lot of changes. He still values ​​what to do with the curfew, but will not modify the strategy of restricting mobility by basic health areas and localities depending on the incidence.

Murcia

Given the high incidence, it will bet on an alternative plan to that of the Ministry of Health, but what to do has not yet been specified by its legal and health services. However, she is in favor of maintaining the perimeter confinement for “two or three more weeks.”

Navarre

Meeting limitations in homes will be recommended, while the hours on terraces will be extended to 22 hours. The curfew could be maintained from 23 to 6 hours.

Basque Country

Work on a decree with measures such as curfew or perimeter closures, although the Superior Prosecutor of the Basque Country has expressed its rejection of judicial authorization.

The Rioja

There will be no perimeter closure or curfew and yes, a traffic light with recommendations will be implemented, as in other communities.