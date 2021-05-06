Next May 9 is, for all Spaniards, a date marked on the calendar six months ago. This Sunday the state of alarm declines and, with it, the perimeter closures and the curfew in many autonomous communities of the country. With this, night mobility will be allowed in the streets, as well as travel between the different regions of Spain that decide to open to start a reactivation of tourism.

Among the many communities that have already confirmed their opening and the end of night hours, the Balearic Islands are against this decision, appealing that their epidemiological situation is not the best to allow this nocturnal mobility. Thus, have decided to keep the curfew and, since there will be no state of alarm, The autonomous government has had to resort to the Balearic Justice, which has approved it.

Despite being a measure that has divided the court in its different opinions regarding the management of the pandemic in the archipelago, The Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) has made the decision this Wednesday morning, in an emergency meeting since the request that the Executive made last Monday. After hours of meeting, the curfew will remain in place in the Balearic Islands from Sunday until May 23, when the epidemiological situation of the islands will be studied again.

The Balearic Prosecutor’s Office objected

Given the fall of the state of alarm, and the request of the Balearic Government to maintain the measures, The Prosecutor’s Office of the islands opposed the continuation of these limitations as they were not covered by a state of alarm or an organic law by affecting fundamental rights shielded by the Spanish Constitution. Thus, The Government argued that there were three laws that allowed the continuity of these restrictions given the health alert that is being experienced in the islands, especially with the summer tourism season about to begin.

The Balearic Executive resorted in his report to Law 14/86 of the General Health Law, Law 33/2011 on Public Health and the Regional Health Law of 2003. In addition, they included statistics on how the relaxation of these measures led to an increase in infections and, therefore, the incidence of the virus in the community. Thus, It has been approved by the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands.

The measures that the Balearic Islands will maintain after the state of alarm

In addition to the curfew, which will govern the Balearic archipelago from 11pm to 6am, will be limited too the capacity in places of worship -50% of its capacity-, It will remain the limit of six people in social gatherings, both indoors and outdoors and in public or private spaces. Even indoors, gatherings are restricted to a maximum of two different family units.

Regarding the entry of tourists to the Balearic Islands, the government intends to extend the requirement of PCR tests to travelers entering through airports and ports. These passengers also include all those who come from anywhere in Spain.