END OF THE ALARM STATUS AND EVICTION OF THE DOOR OF THE SUN

Thousands of Madrilenians took to the streets of the capital last night to celebrate the end of the state of alarm and the curfew, the majority of young people consuming alcohol in the streets in the face of the impotence of the Municipal Police who have had to vacate the Puerta de Sol.

In the Community, the paradox has arisen that at 11:00 p.m., citizens had to collect themselves from their homes because the curfew was still in force and they could be fined for not respecting it, but an hour later they again had freedom of movement without restrictions. -except for those who reside in specific areas with a high incidence of the virus-.

But many young people have skipped this “ghost hour”, Not so the restaurants that have closed at eleven o’clock at night and an hour before have stopped serving, according to the norm.

In the neighborhood Malasaña, one of the most alternative and popular to go out for drinks, there have been concentrations and agglomerations of young people, who shouting “fucking curfew” and “freedom” have gathered in Plaza 2 de Mayo, without keeping their distances and some without masks.

In one of its streets, VelardeHundreds of young people have started running in the presence of two patrol cars of the Municipal Police, who have chased them while they escaped to the square. There has been a bottle thrown on a paved street at eleven o’clock at night of drinks, glasses and garbage.

At the Puerta del Sol, The Local Police have vacated the square around 11:30 p.m. before the crowd of people, who have remained in the surrounding streets waiting for the clock to strike twelve at night and the state of alarm decays.

Cordoned off by the agents of the Local and National Police, the young people have not stopped shouting the word freedom until a few seconds before twelve they have begun to chant a countdown that has ended with a race towards the center of Sol before the gaze of the agents.

One hour after the lifting of the state of alarm, around 400 young people, they kept drinking, dancing, doing congas in front of the television cameras and incessantly shouting “liberty” and “Ayuso”, in front of the Real Casa de Correos, the seat of the regional government.

The Community of Madrid has resigned this Friday to prohibit the concentration of more than six people in public or private spaces, although it recommends not doing so, which will be the first time since July 29 that there will be no limit on the number of participants in a meeting.

Yesterday, one of the fears of the Madrid authorities was that the youngest, encouraged by the good weather, would gather on public roads to consume alcohol, something known as the “anti-bottle” law (Law on Drug Addiction and Other Addictive Disorders) expressly prohibited since 2002 in the region.

The City Council of the capital also announced that on weekends it would deploy a reinforcement of 200 municipal police to control the bottles and compliance with the schedules of the premises, and the regional government will approve on Monday a specific plan to prevent this practice, with the help of the National Police and the Civil Guard.

The accumulated incidence in the Community has been decreasing for more than ten days, standing at 317 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at fourteen days, which means that in one week it has decreased by 67 points.

Barcelona, ​​same situation

The images are similar in the center of Barcelona, ​​specifically in the Sarrià neighborhood, where hundreds of young people have occupied a square to celebrate in advance the end of the state of alarm, in breach of the restrictions due to COVID-19. Looking at these images it seems that the pandemic has also ended. However, it should be noted that 11 provinces remain at extreme risk from coronavirus.