Turkey revoked this Monday (10) the veto it had imposed on Sweden’s entry into NATO, informed the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, in a press conference.

The Norwegian politician made the announcement following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius, a day before the NATO leaders’ summit in the Lithuanian capital.

“This is a historic day because we have a clear commitment from Turkey to send the ratification documents [para a adesão da Suécia] to the Grand National Assembly [parlamento turco] and to work closely with the assembly to secure ratification,” said Stoltenberg.

He also said he was “happy to announce” that, as a result of Monday’s meeting in Vilnius, Erdogan had agreed to submit documents to the Turkish parliament to ratify Sweden’s membership of NATO.

However, Stoltenberg stressed that he does not know the exact deadline by which Turkey will ratify Sweden’s entry into the military alliance.

With regard to Hungary, which has not yet ratified Sweden’s accession, he recalled that the country’s government had guaranteed that it would not be the last to give the green light to the measure.

Officially, Turkey was blocking Sweden’s membership of NATO on the grounds that the Nordic country has a very soft attitude towards the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a guerrilla group that started an armed struggle against the Turkish state in 1984 and is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, Sweden, the European Union and the United States.

Following the Turkish complaint, Sweden reformed its anti-terrorist legislation and criminalized mere affiliation with or financial or other support of a terrorist organization.

Earlier, Erdogan had conditioned the acceptance of Sweden’s entry into NATO to the green light for Turkey to enter the European Union.

Sweden and Finland abandoned the position of neutrality they had maintained for three decades and, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, applied for NATO membership.

Finland became the 31st member of the military alliance in April this year.