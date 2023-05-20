The Colombian Duván Zapata is chaining a “stormy” campaign with the Atalanta of Bergamo, a new injury will keep Caleño away from the playing fields and from Italy they report that He won’t be back until next season.

It has been a ‘nightmare’ season for the 32-year-old gunner, injuries have haunted him in the last year and they have forced him to miss a good part of the games in the Italian Serie A, in total, the gunner has been absent in nine games with Atalanta.

From Italian soil, the media confirmed the bad news for the Colombian player that he will not appear again with the ‘dea’ jacket for the remainder of the season. duvan suffered the third injury so far this season and will miss the remaining league commitments against Hellas Verona, Inter Milan and Monza.

There is a new break for the Colombian; another muscle problem, not mild and this time in the calf See also The racist gestures of a Boca fan towards the people of Corinthians: what sanction is the club exposed to

According to the medical report of the Bergamo team, Zapata suffered a muscle injury in one of his calves and will have to comply with the recovery work for 15 days, in this way, he will not be able to reach the last game of Serie A, where the ‘goddess’ could ensure his participation in next year’s European competitions.

“There is no peace for Duván Zapata, therefore, there is no peace for Atalanta. For a possible return on Saturday for the very delicate match against Verona, there is a new break for the Colombian; another muscle problem, not mild and this time in the calf. Zapata finished training in pain and left Zingonia limping,” Gazzeta dello Sport explained.

Duván Zapata’s numbers this season in the Italian league are to be forgotten, the Colombian He has only managed to score two goals and has distributed three assists in 25 duels disputed with the ‘dea’. His only goals came against Lecce on matchday 14 and against Torino on Calcio matchday 32.

“This is the third injury of the seasonthe sixth in the last year and a half: he has already missed nine games in this championship, six between the beginning of September and mid-October due to a thigh tear and three between mid-February and the beginning of March,” he wrote this Friday. the Italian press.

With the season over, the striker of the Colombian National Team You should focus on working to solve your physical problems and manage to recover the place in the attack zone of Atalanta.

