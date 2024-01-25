Tragedy in Lecco, missing 21-year-old found dead on the Grignetta crest: she had been missing since the day before

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred late yesterday morning, Wednesday 24 January. Unfortunately one 21 years old Polish woman, missing since the day before, was now found lifeless on the Grignetta crest. She would have fallen down a gully.

The officers who intervened and started the first research and who then made the sad discovery, in these hours they are carrying forward all the investigations of the case, also to understand what happened to her.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on the day of Wednesday 24 January. Precisely on the crest of the Grignettawhich is located in the city of Lecco.

The 21 year old Polish girl was disappearance from Tuesday. In fact, his family would have reported the incident to the police, but the turning point came there next morning.

Two hikers on the way found one abandoned backpack. They asked for the intervention of the police, who saw the place and did so started all the relevant research right away.

However, only when the helicopter began to scout the entire area, who made the sad discovery. At the bottom of a gullythere was indeed a person now lifeless and from here they did everything possible to reach it.

The discovery of the body of the missing 21-year-old and the investigations of the case

Only when the rescuers and officers managed to get close to her did they understand that she wasn't there for her nothing more to do and it was the girl who had disappeared the previous day.

From what emerged the young woman would be fell down a gully and this fall, for her it would turn out to be fatal.

They subsequently brought the body back to the valley and now the investigators are carrying out all the investigations investigations of the case. They want to understand the exact dynamics of what happened and above all the cause that led to its heartbreaking and premature occurrence death.