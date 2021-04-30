S.Michael Gross didn’t want to swim on Friday afternoon. The three-time Olympic champion, slim and slim like when he was a German model athlete in the 1980s, is still an elegant figure in the water, as Michael Ulmer, sports director of SG Frankfurt, assures. But this opportunity to say goodbye to a pool in which Groß himself had said goodbye to competitive sport in 1991 at a swimming gala organized especially for him, he declined with thanks.

And so, after Groß had once jumped into the pool himself on November 13, 1982 for the inauguration of the Rebstockbad, which was broadcast live in the ZDF sports studio, and got the water flowing in his inimitable style, an icon of pool architecture now had to be replaced on the last official day of operation to be found in the emptiness of a bathroom. Without a big farewell party, this has now ceased operations in the largely quiet of lockdown.

The sound of waves against the lockdown silence

Instead of the Albatros, as the 2.01 meter tall dolphin and freestyle specialist was called because of its 2.13 meter wingspan, the Rebstockbad’s wave machine started its work one last time. The machine had been paused since the beginning of November, since the lockdown bath was only open for school lessons and club training, it was only used by the technicians working with Viktor Eichhorst or the machinist Werner Krämer, who was initially on duty in the Rebstockbad two days before the inauguration the swimming supervision had started and has now officially ended on Friday, has been kept going.



No visitors allowed

Image: Finn Winkler





And so, around 1:40 p.m., it began to ripple just as slowly in the large pool of the bathroom as it did quite reliably in previous years, until after a good half a minute the sound of the waves had finally drowned out the silence in the bathroom.

Michael Groß also looked a little wistfully at the water. For him it was a matter of course to accept the invitation to say goodbye to the largest bathroom in his hometown, which was “a unique bathroom in Germany when it was built,” as he says. The Olympic champion also said that the time for this pool was over and that the Rebstock pool, which was planned for completion in 2025, was timely with its clearer division into leisure and sports areas. In fact, Groß was often not active in the Rebstockbad, as the leisure pool operation in a large hall could never be reconciled with the requirements of competitive athletes.

The new Rebstock pool has a 25-meter outdoor pool

That could actually change in the new bathroom, as the sports area will have lockable rooms with a 25-meter pool and a diving hall.

As Boris Zielinski and the sports director Markus Frank (CDU), who will soon be out of office due to the local election results, announced on the sidelines of saying goodbye to Rebstockbad, which Frank described as a “symbol next to the old opera house and the ice rink for the optimism in Frankfurt in the eighties”, The successor pool will now have a regular outdoor pool in addition to these covered areas, where previously only an 80-meter-long but only four to five-meter wide outdoor channel had allowed swimming in the fresh air.

“It emerged in the course of the detailed planning that this can be done at a reasonable cost,” said Frank. “This also depends on the needs and wishes of the visitors, who have always enjoyed visiting the Rebstockbad in large numbers, even in summer.”

For four years, however, the people of Frankfurt and all the many bathers from all over the Rhine-Main area had to do without their vines. When the water is drained in just over a week, the distribution of water technology, furniture or plants to other Frankfurt pools begins. Then panes of glass and other reusable components will be removed, rather sometime in July the excavators will roll in and do their more brutal work.

