Goodbye to the protected gas market. Starting from January 10, 2024 there will be millions of users forced to switch to the free market while the end of the protected electricity market is postponed to July 1, 2024, compared to the deadline scheduled for April 1. But are the Italians ready? It seems not, especially given that, according to the survey that Facile.it commissioned from the research institutes mUp Research and Norstat, there are over 13 million are those who don't even know that the protection service is destined to close. Indeed, almost 6 million consumers cannot say whether the contract they currently have is in the protected or free market.

Analyzing more closely the responses of those who declared they had an electricity or gas supply contract in the protected market, but did not know of the end of the protection regime, it emerges that almost 2.5 million Italians have not yet done anything to switch to the free market. Lack of knowledge of the topic inevitably brings with it a series of fears, some understandable, others unfounded; for example, about 1 million people said they feared running out of supply, while 12% said they feared tariffs will rise.

What happens to those who don't choose

What will happen for those who do not independently switch to the free market before the protection service expires? Don't worry, you don't run the risk of running out of supply; Arera has established precise rules for so-called non-vulnerable customers which vary between electricity and gas. Simplifying, in the case of electricity supply, the customer will be assigned through an auction to a new supplier, thus entering the so-called “Gradual protection service”, prepared by Arera to accompany the transition to the free electricity market and which will last 3 years. As regards gas, however, the customer who does not switch to the free market on his own initiative will still remain with his current supplier, but will change the tariff; he will be assigned a tariff similar to the “Placet” ones, valid for one year, waiting for him to make a choice on the free market independently.

Watch out for 'energy expenditure'

To help consumers who still find themselves in the protected market and have to face the transition to the free one, Facile.it has drawn up a short handbook. 1. Compare offers from multiple providers. Hundreds of different companies operate on the free market, whose prices can vary significantly. It is worth remembering that in the free market, suppliers have the possibility of modifying only the “energy expenditure” component, an item which therefore becomes fundamental for comparing different offers; the other items, such as charges and taxes, are the same for everyone and established by the Authority. The use of comparators or the intervention of an expert consultant can be a solution to correctly compare the offers and consciously choose the one best suited to your needs.

2. Fixed or indexed price? There are two types of pricing mechanism: fixed price or indexed price. In the first case the price of the energy component is blocked for a period of time, usually 12 or 24 months; in the second case, however, the price varies monthly on the basis of a reference index, normally linked to the trend in the cost of the raw material. There is absolutely no right or wrong option as the choice must be made based on the rates and risk propensity of each individual. If you opt for the locked rate, it is important to keep an eye on the duration of the offer; at the end of the constraint period, the supplier will propose a new rate and it is not guaranteed that it will be convenient. The advice is therefore to compare the proposal with others on the market before accepting it.

3. For every lifestyle, there is a suitable tariff. When it comes to electricity, it is important to carefully evaluate your lifestyle and the times at which energy is consumed. This is because on the market there are two-hourly tariffs, which offer a discounted price of energy in certain periods of the day, and single-hourly tariffs, with a single price independent of the time of consumption. Again, there is no absolute best or worst solution; the rate must be chosen based on your daily habits.

4. Analyze your consumption. It is essential to find the rate that best suits your needs understand how much energy is consumed in home; for this reason it is necessary to recover the annual consumption from old bills, expressed in kilowatt hours for electricity and in smc for gas. With this data, it will be easier to estimate how much you can save by changing supplier. Also from the bill it is possible to check in which periods of the day the most electricity is consumed, a fundamental data for correctly choosing between a single or double-hourly tariff.

5. The reliability of the supplier. This is important when choosing a new supplier rely only and exclusively on serious and reliable operators because the scam may be around the corner. It is no coincidence that, in a delicate period like the current one, fraud attempts have multiplied. The good news is that defending yourself from evildoers is often very simple: the most important advice is to don't get caught up in the rush and to never accept proposals before having verified their authenticity. Take the reins of your wallet and get active in the search for a new supplier: don't wait for the offer to knock on your door because, when it arrives, it could be a fraud.

6. Single supplier. A tip for saving money is that some operators offer even more convenient rates if you choose to sign both the contract for the supply of electricity and the one for the supply of gas with them. We carefully evaluate this option and check whether it is the most suitable for our family's needs; we could benefit not only from an economic advantage, but also from greater simplicity in managing bills.

7. Don't be afraid to change. Once the most suitable offer has been identified, you can proceed with the switch; it is important to know that the activation of a new supply is always free, the procedure is simple and you never run the risk of running out of electricity or gas.

8. What if I realize I've been scammed? Again, no fear. You can contact whoever made you sign the contract; if it is a simple misunderstanding and not an act in bad faith, you will see that the situation will be resolved. If, however, you have the opportunity to demonstrate that the signature on the contract was extorted from you by deception or is not yours, you can deny the contract by sending a formal complaint and reporting the incident to the competent authorities (Police, Postal Police), the Agcm and the Arera, also demanding that the supplier with whom you were registered immediately brings you back into the ranks of the previous one.