Javier Milei’s victory in the second round of the Argentine presidential election, last Sunday (19), not only represented the end of Peronist hegemony, which had won four of the five previous disputes for the Casa Rosada: it also deepened the crisis of the so-called “Wave Pink”.

The term designated the wave of left-wing victories in presidential elections in South America, similar to what had occurred in the 2000s.

Left-wing candidates have won four South American presidential elections in a row: Pedro Castillo, in Peru, and Gabriel Boric, in Chile, in 2021; and Gustavo Petro, in Colombia, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Brazil, in 2022.

Now, the political boat in the region seems to be taking the opposite direction, as this year the left lost the three presidential elections held in South America. Santiago Peña was elected in Paraguay, Daniel Noboa (who takes office on Thursday, 23 ), in Ecuador, and now, Milei, in Argentina.

A point to be highlighted is that, in the first two countries, the left no longer governed, while in Argentina there was a “turn”.

After the “Pink Wave”, the wave of rejection

In addition to these electoral defeats, the situation is complicated for leftist presidents elected in recent years in South America. Pedro Castillo was dismissed and arrested at the end of 2022, after trying to carry out a coup d’état.

In Chile, faced with the economic and security crisis, the Boric government is disapproved by 57% of the population and suffers electoral defeats.

In September last year, Chileans overwhelmingly rejected (more than 60% of the votes) a new proposed Constitution for the country, drafted by a constituent assembly with a leftist majority elected before Boric, but whose text the president supported.

The project was criticized as “excessively progressive” for containing measures such as the expansion of State spending (in the creation of national social security and health systems, for example) without detailing where the resources would come from to pay for this, differentiated legal treatment for Chilean native peoples and constitutional provision for abortion.

In May of this year, a new constituent, this time made up mostly of right-wing and center-right names, was elected. In both votes, the result was considered a referendum on the Boric administration. The new proposal, drawn up in recent months, will go to a referendum on December 17th.

In Colombia, the Petro government has 66% disapproval. In addition to the resistance of a large part of the population to the reforms proposed by the president and his peace negotiations with guerrilla groups, he is suffering from accusations of illegal financing of his campaign, which led to one of his sons being sent to prison. In October, the candidates he supported suffered major defeats in Colombian regional elections.

In Argentina, a harbinger of the fall of Peronism occurred in December last year, when vice-president Cristina Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for corruption.

Peronism, whose candidate was Sergio Massa, failed at the polls last Sunday after worsening the Argentine economic crisis: poverty today affects 40% of the population, inflation in October was 142.7% year-on-year and the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) projects that the country will experience the sixth GDP retraction in ten years in 2023.

“Lefts cannot provide something new”, says analyst

Ricardo Bruno Boff, professor of the international relations course at the University of Vale do Itajaí (Univali), pointed out that, contrary to what occurred in the wave of neoliberal governments in the 1990s and then leftist governments in the 2000s, today there is no predominant trend in South American politics, which causes governments with divergent points of view to alternate.

“[Observamos] a more general economic crisis and the world in a transition of power, that is, the rise of Asia, China, and a relative decrease in the power of the United States and Europe, this generates uncertainty and we go through a process in which people are betting a lot on the new. They are looking for the outsider. In Argentina, as it was in Brazil with Bolsonaro, he is the guy on the right. In Colombia and Mexico, there were presidents on the left,” said Boff.

The expert stated that the first “Pink Wave” benefited from a period of great growth in China, rising commodity prices and economic euphoria, “which enabled the left to do something that is very dear to them: social policy”.

However, this ended as these administrations failed to promote great economic diversification, which generated effects that reached the new left-wing governments.

“When the international economic wave subsides, social programs are affected, because the structures remain the same. Along with this come issues of wear and tear, corruption… The left are unable to provide something new and return to power with the same problem. They want to repeat social policies, but they don’t have an economic basis to do so,” said Boff.

“Often, they return to power weakened, because the right has grown. Lula, for example, does not have the calm majority he had in Congress [nos seus dois primeiros mandatos]”, stated the analyst.

Boff added that the focus on identity issues also ends up wearing down the South American left. “This happened in the Chilean constituent [do texto rejeitado em 2022]: they were very focused on the discussion of indigenous rights and the legalization of abortion and this alienated the average voter in Chile, who was concerned with more general themes”, he argued.