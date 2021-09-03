Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Yesterday, the period set by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi ended to receive applications for licensing social care professionals in the emirate, with the aim of practicing social care professions and ensuring the provision of high-quality social services to the Abu Dhabi community that compete with international quality standards.

The department had issued a decision regarding reconciling the conditions for professionals working in the provision of social care services, and it was decided to specify the period in line with the regulations approved by the department to be within one year from the date of announcing the start of the licensing, provided that the period ends on September 2, 2021.

During the last period, the department identified the importance of submitting specific requirements for educational qualifications and practical experience and passing licensing tests for each category of professions, based on the manual of controls and procedures, and licensing criteria for social care professionals, which were published on the department’s website, before granting approval to individual licensing applications. This depends on the professional’s ability to meet the approved requirements and conditions.

The department indicated that the licensing applications included 5 professions represented in the “non-clinical” psychologist, a professional who helps individuals to treat psychological, emotional and behavioral problems, but does not have the authority to write medical prescriptions, and for the purposes of licensing, and this profession includes professionals from outside the health sector who They focus on helping individuals assess the problems they face, and support them through developing and managing non-medical treatment plans to address them.

Professions include the profession of applied behavior analyst, a professional who seeks to understand why a particular behavior occurs and apply interventions based on applied behavior analysis to address a wide range of social problems and behavior disorders. Therapy and rehabilitation In a specific specialty of psychotherapy, a psychotherapist works with clients individually or collectively to help them make decisions.

Professions include the social worker, a professional who provides support to individuals, families or groups, including children, senior citizens and people of determination in facing social problems, by assessing their needs and the causes and impact of problems, and working with them or with those close to them to find, coordinate and manage appropriate solutions to enhance their personal efficiency social and economic.

The list of professions also includes the profession of the counselor, a social care professional who supports individuals or groups in identifying or analyzing psychological disorders or social conflicts, and assessing the need for treatment, and group work includes a number of matters, including: Dialogue sessions to explore methods and solutions that would help them to Adaptation or integration into society, or the promotion of professional development, or social and personal well-being.