Berlin, Germany.- The government of Germany is debating the removal of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19after one of the country’s most prominent virologists declared the pandemic over.

Although most of the restrictions have already been removed in Germany, the use of masks is still required on buses and long-distance trains, as well as in doctors’ offices, hospitals, and nursing homes.

The use of masks on local transport is up to Germany’s 16 regional governments, and some have already removed the requirement to wear them. Some have also removed the rule that requires COVID patients to isolate at home.

The statements of the professor of virology Christian Drosten, from the Charite Hospital in Berlin, to the Tagesspiegel newspaper have sparked a new debate on whether the restrictions should be removed.

“We are experiencing the first endemic wave of SARS-COV 2 this winter; my assessment is that, with this, the pandemic is over”Drosten said. He added that his only reservation is the possibility of a new mutation of the virus emerging, “but I don’t expect that to happen.”

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann stressed that Drosten has been one of the most cautious scientists during the pandemic, saying on Twitter that, “As a political consequence, we should put an end to the last protective measures.”

Buschmann stated that law allows repeal of federal restrictions before their scheduled end of April 7 if the situation is better than expected in the fall “and that is the case now.”

Buschmann’s Party the free democratswhich is the smallest of the three that make up Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, they have been pushing for the fewest restrictions possible for a long time.

However, the other centre-left parties disagree. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach noted that the large number of cases is straining the resources of the health system.

We recommend you read:

Lauterbach also stressed the need to continue to control the spread of the virus. to prevent a third wave of infections. Therefore, Lauterbach argued that it is necessary to continue with certain protective measures, at least for the time being.

With information from AP