The big comeback

Now it can be said with absolute certainty: Pol Espargarò will participate in the British Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend. An official news and release for the Spanish driver of the GasGas Tech3 team, who will in fact make his season debut on the Silverstone circuit. In reality, Espargarò had already taken part in free practice for the first round of the world championship Portimaoonly to suffer serious injuries after the fall during FP2 at the braking point of turn 10.

The long ordeal

After losing control of the bike, the 32-year-old physically collided with the protective barriers, only to be hit directly by the bike. An unfortunate and chilling dynamic that cost the Iberian driver multiple fractures in the back and jawso much so that he was unable to speak for a month and started a liquid diet. After six months of hard rehabilitation, the Catalan passed all the medical tests before the English weekend, and was thus declared ‘fit’ for this event.

Thanks

Through his social media channels, Espargarò made his return to the track official, once again thanking all the people who assisted him during his recovery: “Fit to race at the Silverstone GP – he has declared – I can’t wait to compete with my my team! I’ll need some time to get back in shape, but I’ll give it my all! Many thanks to GASGAS Tech3 Racing, AVG and Dainese for their patience and love, I will repay them with effort and results! Thanks also to all the doctors and physios who have passed through my life over the past 4 months and of course to you fans, who have encouraged and supported me through this tough process! Let the show begin!“