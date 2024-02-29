Egan Bernal He pedals little by little to once again be one of the best cyclists in the world, the Colombian is leaving very good feelings at the beginning of this season and made it very clear that he can put up a fight against the great European champions.

Thinking about what will be a demanding season, the Ineos Grenadiers confirmed the Colombian in a race in which he shone a few years ago and that is going to be a challenge up to par against riders like Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel.

Through their social networks, the British team reported that Egan Bernal will be one of the cyclists who will compete in the Paris-Nice, a competition that will begin next March 3 and will run until the 10th of the same month.

The rider of Zipaquirá (Cundinamarca) He returns to the race after five long years of absence, caused by his team's calendar changes and the serious accident he suffered in January 2022 while training in Colombia.

“It's the return of Egan Bernal in #ParisNice, already winner of the 2019 edition!”were the words that the organization dedicated to the Colombian, who has great memories in Paris-Nice, he was champion in his last participation.

Egan Bernal I could go to the race of the sun as leader of the ranks of the Ineoswhich also confirmed the Spanish Carlos Rodríguez, Ben Turner, Laurens De Plus, Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile and Joshua Tarling.

Change of plans

Bernal He was third in the national road race, a test in which in the last 60 kilometers he gained more than five minutes of difference with the leading group. Then, in the Colombia Tour He was a great figure, finishing in fifth place, with which he went to Europe.

Its debut in competitions on the old continent was in O Great Roadin which he gave the Dane the fight Jonas Vingegaard, ultimately winner of the test. Bernal finished third, after Vingegaard and second, Lenny Martinez, but it showed that its conditions are good, so the Ineos He plans to change the calendar he had in principle.

In the first instance, Egan Bernal I was going to be in the Italian classic Strade Bianche, but Steve Cummingsleader of Ineos, brought the Cundinamarca rider down from the cloud.

“We are not very sure about his racing program. He is not going to do Strade now and there could be some changes, but we will discuss it in the coming days,” said the coach.

And added in Global Cycling Network: “We like to be a little clearer and more precise in terms of what the runners do. But Egan is a bit of a special case because of his history. I don't really know what to expect. However, this was definitely a good score, so we will see how he recovers in the coming days.”

cummings warned that with Bernal You have to go calmly, without worries after the accident in January 2022, when he collided with a bus. “We are still not sure which Grand Tour he wants to do… We will see which competition best suits him and the team,” said the coach.

With his confirmation in Paris-Nice, several doubts in Bernal's circle are cleared up, all that remains is to know which European great he is going to race.

