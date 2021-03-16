Even without official data, Rodrigo De Loredo recognized the defeat in the radical intern of Córdoba before the list promoted by Mario Negri and Ramón Mestre. The sector of the former head of Arsat, supported by Martín Lousteau, ended the dispute from their own computations and announced that he will fight in this year’s legislative primaries.

On the side of the partisan ruling party, they assured that the result of the elections for the control of the Province Committee would be made official in the next few hours. Although they maintained their projections of a difference around 2,500 for the list headed by the mayor of General Cabrera, Marcos Carasso, from the Negri sector.

“Given the silence of the Electoral Board, after comparing all the minutes, calculating cuts in the sections of the ballots and gathering all the necessary information, we ratify what we argued: the margin of difference between the lists is extremely narrow. We assume, with responsibility, that our data shows a result of 48.5% to 51.5% in favor of the Mestre / Negri Alliance and we congratulate the new elected authorities “, acknowledged in the statement Sumar, the space of De Loredo, councilor for the Capital.

The difference they spread was just over a thousand votes: 18,641 vs. 17,551.

Lousteau rose to the result celebrated almost as a victory by the defendants to the party structure of Córdoba, with the agreement between former rivals Negri and Mestre.

“Against what others said, it was such an even choice that each proposal represents almost one half of the UCR of Córdoba. Congratulations to Sumar and Rodrigo De Loredo. For the result, the triumphs and the exemplary behavior to build a better UCR in the face of all arbitrariness. To truly defend institutions, we must start at home“Said the Buenos Aires senator on social networks.

“What is happening is normal. There is no computerized or telegram system. The minutes arrive at the Casa Radical in Córdoba and the challenge period must be respected, which is 48 hours after the electoral act. It was always like this, “they argued on the side of Negri, who had replied harshly to Lousteau on Monday:”You have to be a good loser. The UCR needs a collective project that brings together and not personal projects ”.

Sumar announced that he will fight in the primaries for this year’s legislative elections, when senators and national deputies will be renewed in Córdoba. It is known that Negri aspires to head one of the lists to the Senate and the former mayor Mestre will seek to accompany him as a deputy.

“Had it been a transparent and normal process, we have no doubts that we would have found winners. The results speak for themselves. For this situation we communicate that this space will compete in the PASO, understanding that in them we will be able to express our proposal to build a modern and renewed alternative to put an end to the Peronist hegemony in the province and put a brake on Kirchnerism ”, they advanced from Sumar.

And they warned: “Radicalism must be the other side of corruption and personalities”.

