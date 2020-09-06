In the Bas-Rhin and the Rhône, the decrees making it compulsory to wear a mask everywhere and all the time have certainly been challenged, but the State does not hear it that way. The state appealed. “Both camps defended their position“, explains journalist Emmanuelle Lagarde. On the one hand, those who dispute the wearing of the mask everywhere and all the time “consider it an obstacle to freedoms“and think that”the usefulness of wearing a mask outdoors is not really proven“.

The government strikes back

Opposite, the Ministry of Health believes that “the epidemic is increasing rapidly“, especially in densely populated cities that should not be”no more lacework, street by street“, The government also prefers to promote”a simple rule“who can be”understood by allThe decision of the Council of State is expected in the evening.