From this Monday, May 16, the French can now remove their masks on subways, buses and trains for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This decision marks the end of one of the last major anticovid restrictions in France. A relief for some, who have already wanted this measure for weeks, and a risk for others, still skeptical about the end of this protection in mass transport.

The French can breathe again. The General Directorate of Health (DGS), which reports directly to the ministry, announced its decision last week: “As of May 16, 2022, to end the obligation to wear a mask on public transport.” Until now, the use of a mask was mandatory in subways, buses, trains, planes and taxis.

This decision was made after a series of relaxations of health restrictions following the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 in France, at the end of January.

The nightclubs reopened from February 16 and the mask is no longer mandatory in closed places upon presentation of the vaccination certificate from February 2. In addition, the so-called “Covid passport” was suspended on March 14 at the same time as the reduction of teleworking and the end of the mask in shops and schools.

“I feel free”

For many French people, this news is a great relief. Jaceula Madimba, a 26-year-old Parisian, told the AFP agency that she feels “free.” “Because with the masks it was not easy to breathe well, so I hope it will continue like this for a long time.”

While some are delighted that they are no longer forced to wear the protective mask, others like Aurélia Imbert, a French engineer, reminds the same French news agency that the pandemic is not behind us: “Covid is not over yet completely, and for the safety of my loved ones, my family, my friends, I think it is still necessary to wear the mask for the time being.”

The end of the mask, but not of the pandemic

The spread of the virus has become a minority concern two years after its arrival in Europe. Covid-related infections and hospitalizations are declining and the health situation was not even one of the big issues during the presidential campaign in France last month.

However, France’s Public Health agency warned last Friday that “virological indicators remain high.” Oliver Véran, the Minister of Health, repeated last week that the pandemic “is not over” and that the use of a mask is still “recommended”. He also did not rule out that it may become mandatory again if the context requires it.

Some researchers warn against an excessive sense of security, noting that the epidemic is under control but probably not over, particularly in the face of the threat of a new variant. Epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik recently stated in a tweet: “I will continue to wear (the mask) and urge everyone to do so. We protect each other. Let us also think of immunocompromised people.”

On Friday, May 13, 32,773 new cases were registered in France and reinfections are on the rise. The new subvariants of Ómicron are more transmissible.

Today, in France, the mask is still mandatory in health and medico-social establishments (hospitals, pharmacies, health centers, medical biology laboratories, nursing homes, nursing homes, etc.), as well as in health facilities.

With information from AFP