No surprises on the last day of the Real Valladolid market. The Blanquivioleta club closed the loan of the Uruguayan Lucas Olaza, from Celta de Vigo, but whose rights belong to Boca Juniors. And it is that the Pucelana entity had to wait until the last day to register the side in the League that will be presented today, along with Kodro, and he will train with his new teammates, from 11:30, to prepare the duel against Alavés on Friday. The forward and the defender are the only pucelan signings in this 2020-21 winter market.

For its part, Waldo RubioFinally, he decided not to leave the club despite having offers from many Second Division teams, Oviedo and Tenerife among them, and abroad. The Badajoz tries to convince Sergio González and make a place for himself at Real Valladolid. The one who does change teams, where he was on loan, is Moi Delgado. The side changes Fuenlabrada for Ponferradina, where he will coincide with Caro and Doncel. The one who did not finally leave the Madrid team was Alvaro Aguado. The midfielder, who was pushed to leave for several weeks, was able to leave in the last hours on his way to Alcorcón, but in the end this change of destination did not occur.

In case of Stiven Plaza It seems to be in the air and on Tuesday morning, Real Valladolid’s sports director, Miguel Ángel Gómez, will have to explain how the Ecuadorian’s situation is. Trabzonspor, where he had to serve two years on loan, released him on January 29 and at the Pucelano club they hope to have the transfer so that the striker can continue his training in another club, although it seems difficult that it is in Europe , where most of the leagues closed their new market last night.