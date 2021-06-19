“This will be the last weekend with masks in outdoor spaces. Our streets, our faces will recover their normal appearance”Pedro Sánchez announced on Friday. The President of the Government assured that next Saturday, June 26, masks will no longer be mandatory in open spaces. Like every measure that the Executive has adopted during the pandemic, this one has generated different opinions. On the one hand, the most optimistic see it as a relief and a symbol of improvement, while others predict that it could be counterproductive.

Marcos López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Immunology Society, has limited himself to warning that “The risk is that we think that the danger has disappeared and the virus is still there”. Thus, although he has defended the measure, he asks the population not to lower their guard. We all want to liberate and it is clear that in open places, with clear distance and ventilation, this decision can be made. But let the population not be confused that this is already a relaxation of the measures. Mask in public transport it will continue to be necessary”, He explained in the Ser string.

What measures must be maintained?

The expert urges “Do not relax the measures and be cautious” because there are still “risks that are there”. “Fortunately they are controlled, but you have to watch them. We are seeing a small increase in incidence in the UK largely because they have the Indian Delta variant. It’s just a wake-up call, ”he argues.

In this sense, he points out that the end of outdoor masks should not mean a return to kisses and hugs with all the people we see: “If that person is not vaccinated, the risk is still very important. We have to continue to avoid very close contact without a mask. The idea is to open without a mask in those situations in which you can keep a distance and avoid contagion ”. Going without a mask is also not free to maintain hand hygiene.

In addition, she advocates continuing to wear masks on crowded streets or at a concert, even when outdoors. “Anywhere where there is an agglomeration it is a risk. On the beach you can be without a mask, but if there are many people accumulated and they do what they want … there is risk“, Add. “When you are free of people you can take it off, but you should take it with you just in case,” he concludes.