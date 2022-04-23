Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Friday removing the favorable status enjoyed by the Disney World theme park. The entertainment giant is sanctioned for having criticized a law that prohibits the evocation of homosexuality in Florida elementary schools. Law that arouses clamor among defenders of LGBT+ rights.

It is a historical disappointment that the management of one of the largest amusement parks in the world has experienced. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed a text on Friday, April 22, that annuls the favorable status that the Disney World amusement park had enjoyed for several decades. The bone of contention: the group’s challenge to a law promoted by the governor and approved by the state’s elected Republicans, described as liberticidal and homophobic by its detractors.

Ron DeSantis’s relations with Disney had recently deteriorated, despite the weight of the entertainment giant in the economy, particularly tourism, of this state.

The conservative governor was no longer angry with Bob Chapek, chief executive of Disney, who has spoken out publicly against a law – initiated by DeSantis – that prohibits teaching subjects related to sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary school. His opponents have found a clear nickname for this law: “Do not say gay” (“Do not say gay”).

Florida’s two Houses of Parliament, both with Republican majorities, voted to strip Disney of its privileged status: the Senate on Wednesday by a vote of 23 to 16, followed by the House of Representatives on Thursday by a vote of 70 to 38.

Disney worker Nicholas Maldonado protests his company’s stance on LGBTQ issues as he participates in an employee walkout at Walt Disney World, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. AP – Phelan M. Ebenhack

Disney and Florida: the end of 55 years of idyll

The special status in the crosshairs of the text was given to Disney at the time of the construction of the Disney World amusement park in the 1960s. It offers the entertainment giant great local management autonomy and exempts it from most of state regulations.

This amusement park near Orlando is one of the most visited in the world, and the Disney brand remains a favorite with Americans. But, involved in this controversy, the giant is seeing an accumulation of criticism, while the stock title lost 2.4% after the vote, closing at its lowest level in months.

The controversy surrounding Ron DeSantis’ law on LGBT+ issues in schools has proven to be a headache for Disney, after an internal memo was leaked showing that Bob Chapek was reluctant to take a stand on the law.

The group’s employees then demonstrated in March against the group’s “apathy”. Calls for a boycott began circulating on social media, eventually leading the CEO to come out against the law.

Relations were much less tense in the past between Ron DeSantis and Disney, which employs more than 75,000 people at Disney World, and had contributed financially to the campaign of the Republican candidate for his election in 2019. However, the break today seems fine. consumed: the giant has suspended its electoral financing.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, the United States, on February 24, 2022. REUTERS – OCTAVIO JONES

A controversial law

Signed on March 22, the controversial text “on parental rights in education”, adopted at the end of March, stipulates in particular that instruction “on sexual orientation or gender identity should not be given until the third year of primary school “.

But teachers at this level no longer include gender identity or sexuality in their curriculum in any way, according to critics of this law. For them, if this legislation intends bring transparency between schools and parents, “in the end it creates problems, where there were none”.

Another provision allows any educator to keep parents informed “of the mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being” of the student; and requires schools to notify parents of any “changes in the services provided to the student and the follow-up of the student, related to his mental, emotional or physical health.”

Will this provision encourage schools to reveal their children’s sexual orientation to parents, as LGBT+ activists fear? For the Florida newspaper, ‘Miami Herald’, “this may be the true purpose of the law”: “make it so vague that even before it goes into effect (July 1), it will have a chilling effect on teachers and schools, who would rather be too cautious than risk parental complaints.”

Students return to school on their first day in Tampa, Florida, United States, in the midst of the debate on the mandatory use of masks on August 10, 2021. © Octavio Jones/Reuters

a national problem

In fact, the task of enforcing this law has been left to parents, who can file a complaint against a school district and obtain damages. Therefore, the device institutes “bounty hunters”, which is reminiscent of the ultra-restrictive abortion law in force in Texas since September 2021, points out the ‘Texas Tribune‘.

This law promoted by Ron DeSantis, a convinced Trumpist, who does not hide his views on the White House, is part of a conservative wind that sweeps the United States far beyond Florida: the bills will be studied in six other states to prohibit or restrict the evocation of LGBT+ themes in schools, or educational materials on the subject, states, among others, the LGBTQI magazine ‘The Advocate‘.

Republican lawmakers are behind a “historic wave of bills targeting the rights of LGBTQI teens, children, and their families” across the United States.Washington Post‘:

“Across the country, Republican lawmakers in state legislatures introduced nearly 200 bills this year aimed at undermining protections for transgender and gay youth, or limiting the ability to discuss LGBTQI issues in public settings.

Unsurprisingly, in light of this context, Republicans criticize the entertainment giant. “I believe that (Disney) has exceeded the limits, Ron DeSantis commented on Tuesday, April 19 at a press conference, this state is governed by the interests of the citizens of Florida and not by the demands of the leaders of Californian companies.

“Disney is not saying a word about the dictatorship in China because it would cost them billions of dollars. But they have no problem using their corporate power to lie about laws democratically approved by legislators in Florida,” said Republican Senator Marco blonde this week.

The very recently assumed homosexuality of Disney heroes

America’s soft power torchbearer in the post-war period, the Walt Disney Company has also been criticized quite often for its conservatism.

Despite some recent progressive positions, the representation of homosexuality in Disney films has long been prohibited, recalls an editorial director in charge of Disney, Pixar and Simpson characters: this has often been done under the cover without being assumed, through effeminate or effeminate characters, without this being confirmed, explains another artist from the group. In the Disney family, the first “coming out” of a homosexual hero on screen only dates back to 2020, in the short film ‘Out’.

More and more Americans say they belong to a sexual minority. They are twice as many as in 2012, according to a large survey published on Thursday, February 17. Since these numbers are first borne by Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2010), according to the studio leader Jeff Jonesit won’t be long before LGBTQI identification statistics shift into double digits in the US population.

*Article adapted from its original in French