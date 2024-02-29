Horner remains in the saddle

Collected theacquittal in the internal investigation to Red Bull over allegations made by an employee, Christian Horner he showed up this morning at the Sakhir racetrack, in the company of designer Adrian Newey.

Subsequently the English manager was photographed in the hospitality sitting at a table in the company of Max Verstappen and Helmut Markoas if to externally show unity of purpose, despite the many rumors that have circulated in recent weeks.

Marko entrenches himself in 'no comment'

Intercepted by reporters from Sky Deutschland present on the track of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Helmut Marko he remained totally tight-lipped about the resolution of the Horner case: “I was not involved in the matter and I cannot and do not want to comment.”