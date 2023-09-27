After 148 long days of tense paralyzationhe Writers Guild of America (WGA), has announced the conclusion of their strikemarking a milestone in the film industry.

This same Tuesday, during a press release that left Hollywood in suspense, the WGA revealed that the strike would officially end at 00:01 a.m. Los Angeles Californiaafter having reached a tentative agreement with the studios of the film mecca.

This announcement was met with relief, as the boards of directors of both the WGA West and the WGA East voted unanimously to put end to the strike.

However, the path to normalization is far from easy, since the tentative agreement reached last Sunday will be submitted to a ratification vote by union members, a process that will take place from October 2 to 9.

Lifting the strike will allow the writers to return to work during the ratification period, although there is a possibility that, should members reject the agreement, the strike could resume.

The tentative agreement, details of which were finally released by the union following the announcement, addresses crucial issues that sparked the protracted dispute, such as improvements to residual payments related to online streaming and protections against the use of artificial intelligence (AI), in other aspects.

In a significant twist, the agreement prohibits AI from writing or rewriting literary material, and states that AI-generated content will not be considered original. Additionally, screenwriters are granted the ability to use AI whenever the company allows it, but companies are prohibited from requiring writers to use AI software in their creative work.

An excerpt from the summary posted on the union’s website highlights that “the WGA reserves the right to assert that exploitation of writers’ material to train AI is prohibited by the MBA (the Minimum Basic Agreement) or other laws.” .

But that’s not all, the union managed to negotiate a “new audience-based residual”, which will calculate views based on the hours of national broadcast divided by the duration, which will especially benefit the series and films produced for HBSVOD (high budget video on demand) that reach 20 percent or more of national subscribers in the first 90 days of its launch, granting them a bonus equivalent to 50 percent of the national and foreign fixed residual.

Additionally, residual remuneration structures abroad have been reformed, now basing them on the number of international subscribers for streaming services available worldwide.

A significant measure is the companies’ commitment to provide the union with complete information on the hours broadcast on both national and international platforms of high-budget programs on streaming services such as NetflixHBO Max, Paramount Plus, Disney PlusStar Plus, among others.

The end of the writers’ strike raises expectations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which has been on strike since July 14 and which, so far, has not held any meetings with the studios, which has led to an almost total stoppage of productions in Hollywood.

