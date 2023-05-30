Home page politics

Robert Habeck wants to save his controversial heating law with compromises. Before the conversation, there are new quarrels between the traffic light partners.

Berlin – In the debate about the controversial heating law, Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to take a step towards the coalition partners. Today, Tuesday (May 30), Habeck is meeting with MPs from the SPD, Greens and FDP to explore improvements to the Building Energy Act. Habeck had previously emphasized that he hoped that the discussion would now take “a constructive, solution-oriented” direction. Even before the conversation begins, FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki renews his criticism of the heating law.

Habeck wants to save his law – FDP opposes, Greens accuses “blockade”.

Kubicki fundamentally questioned the Building Energy Act. “It’s no secret that the Free Democrats prefer a solution based primarily on emissions trading,” said Kubicki den spark-Newspapers. Kubicki added, “but we remain open to constructive suggestions that are socially acceptable and do not cause excessive demands on people.” Kubicki called on Habeck to answer in writing the questionnaire on the heating law submitted by the FDP parliamentary group. The answers would then have to be evaluated by the FDP parliamentary group.

Green party leader Katharina Dröge warned the FDP against continuing to block the law. “The FDP parliamentary group should now clear the way so that we can finally enter into a proper parliamentary procedure for the law,” Dröge told the newspapers Funk media group.

Compromise on heating law: change of start time and “district heating offensive”

Habeck’s legislative plans aim to ensure that from the beginning of 2024 every newly installed heating system must be operated with at least 65 percent green energy. If possible before the summer break, the set of rules should go through parliament. After repeated criticism, Habeck named areas in the heating plan in which there was “obviously a need for improvement”.

So there could be leeway in the launch date. Instead of applying to all buildings from January 1, 2024, the beginning could initially only apply to new buildings. More time could be allowed for old buildings. There is probably more freedom with the approved heaters, for example with the further use of wood or wood pellets. Especially with a view to the cities, where the development is dense, Habeck wants to give greater importance to district heating and spoke of a “district heating offensive”. For difficult constellations, Habeck wants to expand subsidies and exemptions from the obligation to switch heating systems and be “more generous”.

Energy experts criticize the heating law and warn against a rush to new oil and gas heating systems

Energy experts also admitted that there is a need for improvement. The head of the BDEW energy association, Kerstin Andreae, criticized the fact that discussions with practitioners were not sought at an early stage. Above all, the infrastructure had not been considered enough in the previous plans, she told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. She called for a “substantial improvement” in the design.

The German Association of Cities considers the expansion and conversion of municipal heating networks to be necessary. “It’s good that Minister Habeck is now talking about a district heating offensive. For this, the planned funding programs will have to be adjusted again,” said Managing Director Helmut Dedy Rheinische Post. In view of the high numbers, Union energy expert Andreas Jung warns of a rush for new oil and gas heating systems if there is further uncertainty about the reform of the Building Energy Act. Habeck has to get down to the basics of his heating plans, “just turning a few screws in the heating design is not enough.”

Heating law causes traffic light Zoff – majority demands Scholz power word, Kühnert praises Chancellor

The discussion about Habeck’s heating law also met with dissatisfaction among many citizens, as can be seen in the polls. In the Sunday trend, which the research institute Insa weekly for the picture on sunday raises, the party only reaches 13 percent. 63 percent of those surveyed are of the opinion that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SP) should speak the word of power in the traffic light coalition dispute.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert, on the other hand, defended the Chancellor’s leadership style. “Good modern leadership does not consist of being the loudest Maxe,” said Kühnert on Tuesday (May 30, 2023) in the ZDF– Morning Magazine. If a head of government only bangs on the table to show what a great stallion he is, then that is pseudo-strength. “It’s always better if a way is found together in the parliamentary process.” The time for the chancellor to put his foot down has not yet come, said Kühnert. (bohy/dpa)