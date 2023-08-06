Home page politics

From: Christiane Kuehl

Split

Fire following a Russian missile attack on grain export ports near Odessa. Immediately after the end of the grain agreement, Moscow had Ukraine’s port infrastructure shelled. © Imago

China was the largest buyer under the agreement to export Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

Now Russia has terminated the agreement – and in doing so has hit its most important partner in particular. China criticized the end of deliveries and the bombing of Ukrainian port infrastructure. But it is still unclear how Beijing will position itself.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with China.Table Professional Briefing before – she had published first China.Table on August 03, 2023. Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Grain terminals in the port of Odessa have been idle since July 17. Russia has made good on its threats, this time actually phasing out the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export wheat, corn and other products across the Black Sea.

Many eyes now turn to China and Turkey, the largest and third largest buyers of Ukrainian grain from the lapsed deal. Both have a keen interest in bringing the agreement back into force. But so far attempts by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reach his counterpart Vladimir Putin have failed. “I think Putin doesn’t trust Erdogan as much as he used to,” the Wall Street Journal quoted ex-Turkish diplomat Gulru Gezer, who was once stationed in Moscow. So far, the Turkish president has been able to maneuver between the opposing sides like no other.

And China? Beijing is closer to Russia than Turkey, but so far no Chinese attempts to change Putin’s mind behind the scenes have been reported. After all, China, as well as the US, the United Nations and others, publicly called on Russia to return to the deal. It is hoped that the agreement will be “fully” implemented again, Beijing said. State media reported with the same tenor.

Russia harms China with the end of the grain deal

So far, no final position can be identified from the little that has been heard from China. Is China stoically sticking with Russia even though it is directly affected? Or are the problems and costs associated with the end of the agreement a drop too much for Beijing?

China’s UN Ambassador Geng Shuang stressed before the UN Security Council that the deal should be implemented again as a matter of urgency given its importance for global food security. His speech was peppered with the usual phrases, with only one sentence hinting at possible irritation: “The situation on the ground in Ukraine has continued to escalate, and important civilian infrastructure has been attacked,” said Geng. Moscow’s attacks on Ukrainian food export facilities have raised concerns about global food security, even the state broadcaster CGTN criticizes.

Despite all efforts to be self-sufficient, China is dependent on food from abroad; almost a quarter of the grain (24.2 percent) under the agreement went to the People’s Republic. Russian attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports immediately after the end of the agreement hit and partially destroyed around 60,000 tons of grain that was to be loaded onto a ship bound for China. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Ukrainian grain trader Kernel, who sold the shipment. The Chinese consulate general in the city was also damaged in an attack on Odessa. Anger would therefore be quite plausible.

geopolitical consequences

The grain agreement, largely brokered by Turkey, was also one of the few diplomatic successes since the beginning of the war. It has enabled Ukraine to export over 32 million tons of grain since 2022. In return, it freed Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports from US and EU sanctions. According to the UN Food Price Index, food prices around the world have fallen by 11.6 percent as a result of the deal. In addition to poor developing countries, China in particular benefited from this. With the end of the agreement, Moscow is harming its most important partner.

In addition to China, countries in Africa and the Middle East are particularly dependent on Ukrainian food exports, including many with which Beijing has traditionally maintained good relations. Whether these countries will join forces to urge Moscow to give in is uncertain – but not impossible. Russia has announced that it will replace the lost Ukrainian grain on world markets. However, at a recent Russia-Africa summit, Putin was not really able to convince the continent’s leading politicians that Russia would solve the problems for which he was responsible.

China’s old-new Foreign Minister Wang Yi landed in Ankara in the midst of the deal crisis to meet his counterpart Hakan Fidan and President Erdogan. Nothing is known about the specific content of the talks – but it is known that the grain agreement was discussed.

Significance of the Grains Agreement for China

Ukraine has traditionally been an important agricultural partner for China. Before the war, the country was the most important corn supplier in the People’s Republic. In 2016, the COFCO Group, China’s largest agricultural corporation, built a transhipment terminal for grain and oilseeds in the port of Mykolaiv on the Black Sea. In 2017, Chinese engineers completed the modernization of the Yuzhny port near Odessa, which had been used for grain exports under the agreement, according to a study by the US think tank Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). The grain from the deal is so important to China that it even included the deal as a separate item in its 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, writes Alexandra Prokopenko of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

China’s Deputy Trade Minister Ling Ji recently received his Ukrainian counterpart Taras Kachka in Beijing to discuss expanding grain exports to China. Kachka was the first high-ranking visitor from the attacked country since the beginning of the war. China wants to import more “high-quality products” from Ukraine in the future, Beijing said afterwards.

Russia cannot replace Ukrainian grain

Now China has to change its plans, as it did in the months between the start of the war and the signing of the agreement. At that time, China got almost all of its corn from the United States, says Joseph Glauber of the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington. “Then in late 2022, China changed its import regulations to allow corn imports from Brazil. This should help to offset the now expected drop in imports from Ukraine,” Glauber told Table.Media.

Russia hardly exports corn, but has wheat reserves. “It’s the world’s largest wheat exporter, and China could buy Russian wheat to use as animal feed,” says Glauber. China uses most of its wheat imports as animal feed. Other potential feed suppliers are Canada (barley and wheat), Argentina (corn and wheat), Australia (barley and wheat) and again the USA (corn, millet, wheat).

China may soon have an increased need for imports due to extreme weather. A long heat wave was followed by heavy rain and just recently Typhoon Doksuri. “In parts of north and central China, seedlings have shown signs of sluggish growth due to heat waves since late last month, posing major challenges for the fall harvest,” the agriculture ministry warned in early July. That means the fall harvest is in jeopardy — and that accounts for 75 percent of China’s annual grain production. The summer grain harvest was 0.9 percent lower than in the previous year, which according to the National Bureau of Statistics was mainly due to persistent rainfall directly on the ripe wheat in the granary province of Henan. According to Glauber, the quality could also have suffered from the rain.

Is there still salvation for the grain deal?

Time is running out to save the deal. So far, Russia has insisted that the state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank be reconnected to the SWIFT international payment system. The UN, on the other hand, has proposed a compromise: a subsidiary of the bank is to be connected to the system.

From September, the Ukrainian grain harvest will pile up in warehouses. Alternative export routes via Romania or Poland are logistically difficult and bureaucratically complicated due to different hygiene regulations, also for China. So Beijing actually has no time to hope for a distant solution, but has every reason to take action itself in Moscow.