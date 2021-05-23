Something that this basketball planet has, with different institutions managing the competitions putting everything but their part, makes the end of the season uncertain, in which a fan does not know with certainty if his team fights for something tangible, for being considered in a future hypothesis or simply for honor.

Only with forecasts, it is estimated that up to eleven teams from the Endesa League will be present in Europe next season in its three competitions: Euroleague, EuroCup and Champions League. The third of them, the one organized by FIBA, is the one that most interests UCAM, which has been away from it for two years, but resigns itself to knowing that next season it will continue without being in it unless an invitation falls. or that, if there is any resignation by the teams classified ahead, that right runs the turn.

Basically, that is what UCAM is playing today, which will be twelfth if it wins, and thirteenth if it loses. But emotionally there will be much more at stake. This day 38 will be the first and only match with fans following their team’s game live in the stands of the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia, prepared to welcome the entrance of 1,500 fans who will bid farewell to the season of a team that was left behind. the doors of the Copa del Rey, he was late to the sprint for the ‘playoff’ and has also lacked more encouragement to return to Europe directly.

The Murcia Sports Palace is ready to host 1,500 fans today



The heat of the stands



UCAM already knows what it is to play against the public this season, since last Wednesday’s meeting in Santiago de Compostela – Galicia, like Murcia and Valencia is a community whose incidence allows it – was the first in Spanish professional sports this season with fans in the stands. Now is the time to have it in favor, and Sito Alonso assures that «we are excited because we could feel the emotion of things that we had almost forgotten, and that need to see our audience again will drive us even more to win a great team like Zaragoza », a team that won bronze in the recently completed Champions League campaign.

Between Taylor and DiLeo



To put an end to the season Sito already knows that he will not be able to count on Lima or Jok, but in the match against Obradoiro Taylor was already out and his absence led to the return to a DiLeo call. Considering that Webb III, also non-EU, is immovable from the lineup, that other place to spend will be between Taylor and DiLeo again.

Sito Alonso is cautious. “We are going to hope that the players who suffered on Wednesday are as good as possible. If not, others will have to rotate.