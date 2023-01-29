Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Electricity coming from stones? In viral videos, the charge seems to come from the mineral. But there are doubts. © Twitter/@IamMzilikazi

The energy crisis affects all nations. New, clean power sources are desperately needed. Could very special stones from Africa be the unexpected solution?

Munich – Stromfelsen? Electro Stones? Or even “Vibranium”? Whatever they are called, if they are not fake, they could possibly solve the energy problems in many countries around the world, especially in many poor countries in Africa. Stones that generate an electrical charge are said to be seen in viral videos.

Some claim to have been found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, others in Zimbabwe. In the videos you can see how sparks almost fly without a battery connected. The electricity actually seems to come from the stones, which also light up the lamps in the videos. The mineral is sometimes referred to as ‘vibranium’ – a fictional metal featured in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther films that brings wealth and prosperity and technological edge to a fictional African country there.

End of the energy crisis? “Effect can also be created with static electricity”

A physical miracle – or a brazen fake? Professor Stuart Haszeldine from the University of Edinburgh has a clear opinion on this. He said to BBC: “I am skeptical that these are natural stones. We see some spectacular sparks flying between two stones in these videos. But that doesn’t mean there’s a lot of electricity involved.”

The scientist continues: “This effect can also be produced with static electricity. For example, you can rub a balloon over clothing and create a charge that can be felt as electricity. And it’s quite conceivable that one of the people holding a stone is charged with static electricity, and the contact of the two stones achieves a grounding. This then produces sparks and spectacular small amounts of electricity.”

End of the energy crisis: do the stones really generate electricity?

Haszeldine also notices something else: “In one of the videos, an LED lamp seems to be lit. But not just one person can be seen, but two, and two pairs of hands. The current seems to flow when hands touch. I wonder if it’s really just the hands creating the effect and the wires just a distraction of perception.”

In fact, in the video you can see how the LED lamp lights up even though the wires are not connected, which leads to the conclusion that the “electro-bricks” have nothing to do with the circuit. the BBC points out that without laboratory testing it is not possible to determine the material of the stones (the internet classifies them as coltan, among other things) – but that no stones are currently known to generate electricity.

For the professor this is unthinkable. “If that were true, I would expect this type of mineral deposit to be world famous and discovered and exploited many decades or hundreds of years ago.” (cgsc)

