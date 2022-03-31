With the end of the state of emergency, “from tomorrow we will need a lot of prudence” because “the virus does not read the newspapers”. So to Adnkronos Health Roberto Cauda, ​​director of Infectious Diseases at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and consultant of the European Medicines Agency Ema for infectious diseases, on the day that marks the end of the state of emergency linked to the Covid pandemic and the entry into force of new rules from tomorrow.

“We have been dealing with the pandemic for two years – continues Cauda – and people want to go back to normal. A pandemic fatigue is evident, but as has been reported by the media and also written in important scientific journals, the virus will remain with us for a certain period of time. We are faced with a dichotomy: to resume a normal life with an objectively still difficult situation in front of us. third dose that to date has been administered only in 60% of cases and then keep the measures we know: first of all the obligation of the mask indoors even after April “.