Munich / Magdeburg – 13,700 new infections with the insidious Coronavirus reported that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) out Berlin on the morning of December 27th – and thus shortly after Christmas.

The Corona case numbers were thus in decline at first glance – but the authorities quickly appeased. There is less testing between the holidays, and not all Health authorities would constantly transmit their data, it said.

Meanwhile, in Germany until January 10th the second hard lockdown of this Coronavirus pandemic. The one that has started gives many hope Corona vaccination, In January, three to four million more vaccine doses are to be distributed in Germany. And that’s the one Lockdown ending soon? Relaxations are within reach?

A confidante of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) now ruined such prospects with just one TV interview: Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt. Among other things, as a member of the CDU federal executive committee, he is close to Merkel’s policy.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: when does the hard lockdown end? Reiner Haseloff speaks plain language

“A fast Loosening is currently not foreseeable at all, because the numbers are currently worrying – and across Germany. The decisive factor is the individual behavior of the citizens, ”said the 66-year-old state chief from Magdeburg on Sunday (December 27th) ARD Tagesschau: “As long as a high vaccination rate has not been achieved, the corresponding hygiene measures will be part of the decision-making process.”

The high number of cases last gave an idea of ​​it. But now for the first time a top politician has spoken plainly: The hard lockdown becomes Germany also accompany in early 2021, far-reaching Relaxations are probably not in sight for the time being. (pm)