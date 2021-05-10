After the fall of the state of alarm this past Sunday, Today, Monday, May 10, is the first working day without this special situation with which we have lived for six months now. For this reason, and although many workers continue to telework from their homes due to the epidemiological situation, many wonder if they would have to return to their usual workplace if the company asks them to and what should they do without the umbrella of the state of alarm.

Teleworking has been, until last year, a practice that was hardly seen in our country. However, the arrival of the coronavirus and the confinement caused most of the companies to be forced to decree it and, today, thousands of workers in Spain continue with their telework routines, far from the conventional offices we were used to.

However, in order to state of alarm, the company can give the order to return to the offices in person and, therefore, these people would have to return as it is an order, due to the power of business management, as indicated by the labor, tax and accounting advice Sincro business solutions. Of course, this return to work in the offices should always be done and when workers’ health is guaranteed. If not, the worker could refuse and file a complaint with the Inspection.

The exception to the rule

And it is that, as indicated the Article 21 of the Law on Prevention of Occupational Risks, any worker You could refuse to return to your job in person “in the event of serious, imminent and unavoidable danger”, so they could leave the job “immediately”, even “disobeying a business order”, as explained by the General Union of Workers Union (UGT) in this document.

“The worker does not have to go to work or take a trip or attend a meeting, if this could lead to serious damage to their health in the immediate future”, they explain. Of course, given this special situation, such as a pandemic, each case must be studied in concrete terms to determine whether or not there is an imminent risk of contagion, which could have great consequences for the health of workers.

“In this case, workers cannot be required to resume their activity while the danger persists, Except for an exception duly justified for safety reasons and determined by regulation ”, as stated in Article 21 of the Law on Prevention of Occupational Risks. However, in case the company and all employees respect the necessary safety and hygiene measures given the epidemiological situation we are living in, The jobs will have to return in person to their jobs if they are ordered to do so..