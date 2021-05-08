The state of alarm comes to an end. On May 9 at 00:00 hours, Spain will lift a legal situation in force since last October 25, when the Government decided to decree this state to give legal coverage to the communities so that they could apply all the necessary measures and restrictions to contain the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than six months later, an exceptional state that has been decreed three times during the COVID-19 pandemic will therefore end. The end of the state of alarm has assailed the doubt among citizens about the precise moment in which it will end, since they wonder if the alarm will still be in effect on Sunday, May 9 or not.

According to the Royal Decree published in the BOE on October 25, the state of alarm continues until May 9 at 00:00. Namely, the alarm decays the night from Saturday to Sunday, so that on Sunday there will no longer be the so-called state of alarm in Spain.

The government chaired by Pedro Sánchez has made it clear in various demonstrations both in Congress and in various public appearances that They do not intend to extend the state of alarm, so as of Sunday our country will return to a situation that is not unknown to it., since, between June and October of last year, in Spain there had been no alarm.

End of curfew and perimeter closures

The lifting of the state of alarm will mean the end of the imposed night curfew and the perimeter closures that the autonomous communities have been able to impose due to the advance of infections. Now, It will be the regional governments that will have the competences and the power to decide the measures they put in place to continue stopping COVID-19, although the fact of not having the legal guarantee that the state of alarm gives can cause some restrictions to be stopped in the courts.

Support in the Public Health Act of 1986

To avoid this possible situation, the governments of the different Autonomous communities may rely on the 1986 Public Health Law to adopt new restrictions, a regulation that enables the different public administrations to decree special measures for health reasons of urgency or necessity.

Nonetheless, There have been several autonomies that have asked the central government to open up to extend the state of alarm, a situation that a week from the end they do not contemplate from La Moncloa. Therefore, next Sunday, included, in Spain there will no longer be a state of alarm.