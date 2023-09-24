Representatives of major Hollywood studios have reached a preliminary agreement with scriptwriters, represented by the WGA union. That reports The Los Angeles Times. The more than eleven thousand members of this union still have to vote on the agreement. They have been on strike for almost six months due to a conflict over salaries and the use of artificial intelligence in the film industry.

Under the new agreement, scriptwriters would receive better pay and would also earn from series and films that are resold to streaming services. Agreements have also been made about the use of artificial intelligence in the film industry. Many scriptwriters fear that this technology could take over their work in the future.

After writers affiliated with the WGA collectively left work in May, actors from the SAG-AFTRA union followed suit two months later. Numerous major Hollywood productions came to a standstill due to the strikes. The Hollywood studios, from traditional studios such as Universal and Warner Bros to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney, still have to reach an agreement with the actors’ union.