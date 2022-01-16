Australia has been captivated by the saga surrounding the world’s number one in recent weeks. Djokovic was told on Friday that he still has to leave the country. The judge finds that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has the right to revoke Djokovic’s visa with his own hands. Another factor is that the Serb would strengthen the anti-vaccination movement in Australia. It is a decision ‘in the interest of the people’.

Djokovic had boarded a plane to Australia on January 4 with a medical exemption, but his visa was revoked upon arrival. The Serb had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus and was unable to prove why he had been granted a medical exemption.

The Serb went to court and on Monday he determined that Djokovic could stay. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided on Friday to revoke the tennis player’s visa. Djokovic called in the federal court to reconsider the case, but he was unsuccessful.

Djokovic was expected to play at the Australian Open tomorrow evening. His opponent was his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, but he is now probably running into a lucky loser.

