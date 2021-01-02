“We’re gonna have to change our ways“, announced on franceinfo Angèle Préville, Senator for Lot and author of the parliamentary report on plastic pollution.”We are far too accustomed to throwing away as if we could do it without damage to nature and to our health“, she explains, acknowledging that going without plastic is going to be”very difficult” since “the plastics industry is booming“.

franceinfo: Are single-use plastic and packaging the right levers for action?

Angèle Préville: Yes, of course, these are the right levers. It’s an important first thing to do now, but it’s only the beginning since plastic is everywhere in our lives. And there is a very important need to act more and to go much further in the prohibitions. They are coming. What we discovered while writing this report on plastic pollution is that plastics, especially in the form of microplastics, are everywhere in the environment. They are in the soil, in the air, in the waters of rivers and oceans. And there is obviously a great risk for human health, for biodiversity.

We absolutely must limit the use of plastic. We will have to change our habits, that is to say, equip ourselves with gourds, even equip ourselves with reusable stainless steel cutlery in small containers that we can wash afterwards at home. We are far too used to throwing away as if it could be done without damage to nature and to our health. Considering what we are in the process of discovering, we cannot continue all this.

France’s objective, which wants to go even further than the European Union by banning all single-use plastics by 2040, is it tenable?

Yes, I think it’s tenable, especially since the goal is really very, very far ahead of us, it’s in 20 years. I just hope that we will have succeeded long before in changing our consumption habits. There must be an awareness of plastic. Ice cores at the top of Everest reveal the presence of textile microfibers, which can be found in the air, also at the Pic du Midi. By banning these items, all citizens might think that it is good, we are on the right track. But we are very far from the account. What you need to know is that the plastics industry is booming. Plastics are the third material manufactured in the world today, after cement and steel. It’s growing exponentially and it’s going to be very hard to fight against that.

Yet we see with the Covid-19 epidemic a marked increase in the use of single-use plastic, which is useful in certain respects, such as in e-commerce. So there are contradictions in our lifestyles?

Of course, and with regard to parcel delivery, we have the problem of expanded polystyrene. During our mission on plastic pollution, we met researchers, especially on the shores of the Mediterranean, who told us that now, what we detect the most on the edges of the beaches, are pieces of expanded polystyrene. It’s a real pain. And that has an impact on biodiversity. It is a plastic that remains in the environment, especially in the ocean. It will be colonized by microalgae and organisms which will attract fish, animals and birds. They’re going to go and eat it, thinking it’s food. So there is a very significant impact on biodiversity and the impact on human health is yet to be discovered.