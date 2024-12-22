The fears have come true: Basketball world champion Moritz Wagner has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out until the end of the season after an operation. This was announced by his team Orlando Magic. This makes it highly unlikely that the 27-year-old will take part in the European Championships in the summer of 2025. Wagner was injured on Saturday in Orlando’s Magic’s win against the Miami Heat. An MRI on Sunday revealed the severity of the injury.
The older of the two Wagner brothers in the Magic jersey had his contract extended by two years before the season and was playing his best NBA year until Saturday. He averaged 12.9 points in 30 games. His brother Franz is also currently out, but is expected to have recovered from his abdominal muscle injury in January. In addition, top star Paolo Banchero has also been missing from Orlando for weeks.
