The fears have come true: Basketball world champion Moritz Wagner has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out until the end of the season after an operation. This was announced by his team Orlando Magic. This makes it highly unlikely that the 27-year-old will take part in the European Championships in the summer of 2025. Wagner was injured on Saturday in Orlando’s Magic’s win against the Miami Heat. An MRI on Sunday revealed the severity of the injury.