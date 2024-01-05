Tragedy in the province of Modena, the 14-year-old who disappeared on January 3 was found dead in a canal

Heartbreaking news has arrived in the last few hours from the province of Modena. The 14 years old who disappeared from his home on January 3 and was found lifeless the following day, in a canal not far from his home. The doctors could do nothing to save him.

In these hours there are so many people who are trying to show affection and closeness to his family, who experienced hours of anxiety and anguish, but who then made one heartbreaking discovery.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the day of Wednesday 3 January. Precisely in the house of a family located in the municipality of Castelfranco Emiliain the province of Modena.

From what emerged, the boy would not have returned to his home. His family members first tried to look for it yourselfbut in the end they decided to report what happened to the police.

In fact, on Wednesday the mayor Giovanni Garganohas decided to activate the plan for missing people. Firefighters and Civil Protection officers had entered the field.

They searched the entire area between Castelfranco and Modena, even in the middle of the night. Only on the morning of Thursday 4 January did they decide to take off too the helicopter of the firefighters.

The discovery of the body of the missing 14 year old

The mayor of Castelfranco in the early morning of Thursday, shortly before discoveryhe told some journalists: “There are no traces, except that the phone is still reachable!”

Unfortunately, it was only in the late morning of this same day that the sad truth. The officers involved in the search found the teenager lifeless, in a canal located in via PratiGaggio hamlet.

In a not far area of ​​the house. The police are working tirelessly at the moment to understand what happened and, above all, what happened to the boy lost his life. For now, no hypothesis is excluded, including that of extreme gesture. Obviously we just have to wait to get more useful information on the case. There will be further updates later.